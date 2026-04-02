Interview: Mason Yang of HMONG FUTURES at Theatre Mu

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Mason Yang plays Aben in HMONG FUTURES by Katie Ka Vang, running April 9–May 3, 2026 at Gremlin Theatre. Currently a senior in high school, Mason has been building his acting experience across the Twin Cities, with credits at Children’s Theatre Company, Park Square Theatre, and Lakeshore Players. This production also marks his first time working with Theater Mu.

HMONG FUTURES: The Future of Us is an intergenerational story about healing and what it takes for a family to move from simply getting by to truly thriving. Centered around three Hmong American women, the play focuses on the everyday moments—conversations, routines, and relationships—that shape how we care for each other across generations. The piece was developed in part through community conversations held in 2025, marking 50 years of Southeast Asian communities in Minnesota.

Mason talks about stepping into the role of Aben, what this story means to him, and what it’s like to be part of a production that feels so close to home.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production?

What I enjoy most about being part of this production is how closely it connects to my life, my experiences, and most importantly, my heritage. I never thought I’d get to see my own culture reflected in something I love so much.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moments in the show are the everyday scenes—the sense of busyness and the small, real-life interactions. They feel the most authentic to me.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

Hope. More than anything, I hope audiences leave with a sense of hope.

What are your favorite local spots?

One of my favorite local spots is Maya Cuisine, and I also enjoy spending time at Maplewood Mall.

Thank you Mason for your time.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.