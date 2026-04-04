Concert Pianist Vasco Dantas to Perform for 1-Night-Only at Theatre on the Square

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Theatre on the Square will present a performance from Vasco Dantas, a renowned pianist from Portugal, by arrangement with the Embassy of Portugal in South Africa for a one-night-only concert.

Dantas will perform Poetic Scenes: Fado, Folia & Portuguese Dances at Theatre on the Square on Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

This program brings together intrinsically Portuguese musical expressions with the broader tradition of European classical music, highlighting the dialogue between popular culture and Romantic piano writing. It reflects both a celebration of Portuguese musical identity and its place within the Romantic and post-Romantic piano repertoire.

The program includes: Three Portuguese Scenes, Op. 9 (José Vianna da Motta); Fados for Piano (Alexandre Rey Colaço); Fado (Óscar da Silva); Fado (Eduardo Burnay); Fado Gaivota (Vasco Dantas). There may be an interval, followed by additional songs.

Vasco Dantas, is a Portuguese pianist, born in Porto. He is currently artistic director of the Music Series Festivals, Algarve Music Series and The Piano Concerto Festival. He has garnered 50 awards at international competitions, including: Grand Prix at Valletta International Piano Competition (Malta), Prix Spécial at Concours International de Piano SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem (Morroco), GianClaudio Chiais International Prize (Rome), Münster Steinway & Sons Piano Competition, Cidade de Vigo International Piano Competition (Spain), Porto Santa Cecília and Estoril Lisbon Competition.

His performances have taken him to famous auditoriums on five continents. Following his successful appearances at the Hong Kong City Hall and at Grand Hall of Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Vasco has recently made his debut at Carnegie Hall (NY), at Concertgebouw (Amsterdam) and at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées (Paris). He has also performed solo with several other intyernnational orchestras, such us Kremlin Chamber Orchestra (Moscow) and the Hong Kong Symphonia.