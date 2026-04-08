SEUSSICAL JR. Will Come to Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre This Spring

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Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and everyone's favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life in Seussical Jr., running April 24 - 26, 2026 at the NorShor Theatre. Featuring music by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, this high-energy, family-friendly musical extravaganza stars a talented cast of 30 young performers from the Twin Ports community.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat guides us through the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a tiny speck of dust—home to a whole world of Whos. Determined to protect them, Horton must stand firm against a chorus of naysayers and unexpected dangers. At the same time, he's tasked with guarding an abandoned egg left in his care by the ever-unpredictable Mayzie La Bird. As Horton faces ridicule, danger, and even a trial, the loyal Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Meanwhile, JoJo, a young Who with a powerful imagination, struggles to find their place in a world that doesn't always understand them. As their journeys intertwine, friendship is tested, loyalty is challenged, and the power of community rises to the surface, proving that even the smallest voice can make a difference.

Seussical Jr. is packed with catchy songs, playful characters, and imaginative storytelling that will delight kids and kids at heart, making it the perfect springtime adventure.