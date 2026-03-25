Video: SLEUTH at Guthrie Theatre

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The Guthrie Theater has released a first look video of SLEUTH, written by Anthony Shaffer and directed by Kimberly Senior. Check out the all-new trailer!

The production begins previews on Saturday, March 7, opens Thursday, March 12, and runs through Sunday, May 10, 2026 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

First opening in London on January 12, 1970, SLEUTH premiered on Broadway later that year at the Music Box Theatre, where it ran for more than 1,200 performances and won the 1971 Tony Award for Best Play. The play has also been adapted into two films, including the 1972 version starring Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine and a 2007 adaptation featuring Michael Caine and Jude Law.

The story follows Milo Tindle, who visits detective novelist Andrew Wyke at his English countryside home. What begins as a seemingly straightforward scheme involving a staged jewelry burglary quickly evolves into a psychological game of deception, as each man attempts to outmaneuver the other in a battle of intellect and control.