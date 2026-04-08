Review: SUFFS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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Suffs has rolled into Minneapolis for a quick stop, and it’s exactly the kind of show that sneaks up on you—in a good way. Playing now through April 12 at the Orpheum Theatre and presented by Hennepin Arts, this Tony-winning musical about the fight for women’s suffrage feels a lot more immediate than you might expect from something rooted in history.

What works right away is that Suffs doesn’t try to make these women into perfect heroes. They argue, they disagree, they get things wrong—and that’s what makes the story actually interesting. The show really leans into the idea that progress is messy, and that different people had very different ideas about how to get there.

Maya Keleher’s Alice Paul is intense and laser-focused, the kind of person who just doesn’t quit, even when maybe she should pause for a second. Annalese Fusaro brings a steadier, more grounded energy as Lucy Burns, and the two play off each other well. Then there’s Marya Grandy as Carrie Chapman Catt, who represents a totally different approach—more cautious, more political—which adds some real tension to the story.

And then Danyel Fulton as Ida B. Wells kind of stops the show in its tracks (in the best way). Her performance makes sure you don’t forget that this movement wasn’t inclusive of everyone, and the show doesn’t gloss over that. It hits harder because of it.

The staging is pretty simple overall—nothing overly flashy—but it works. The focus stays on the cast and the storytelling, and when the full ensemble comes together, you really feel that sense of momentum and shared purpose.

Honestly, the biggest reason to see Suffs is that it doesn’t feel like a “history musical.” It feels current. The stuff these women are fighting about—who gets heard, who gets left out, how change actually happens—still feels very familiar.

It’s only in town through April 12, so it’s a short window. But if you’re looking for something that’s engaging, a little thought-provoking, and not just another big spectacle, Suffs is worth your time. It gives you a lot to think about without ever feeling like homework.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Joan Marcus

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