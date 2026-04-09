Video: Watch a First Look at New Pop Opera Film MOTHER MARY





A new first look has been released for A24's Mother Mary, teasing the music-driven, psychological film with Anne Hathaway center stage as the titular pop star. The movie will be released in select theaters on April 17th and nationwide on April 24th.

Described as a "psychosexual pop opera," the film follows the music icon as long-buried wounds rise to the surface when she reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel), on the eve of her comeback performance.

Mother Mary sees Hathaway performing new songs written for the movie, including the already-released "My Mouth Is Lonely For You" and "Burial." A companion album, Mother Mary: Greatest Hits, features the original songs written and produced by 13-time GRAMMY winner Jack Antonoff and the artist Charli XCX. It will arrive on April 17 and is available to pre-save here.

Written and directed by David Lowery, Mother Mary also stars Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Hathaway spoke about the demands of the film, including making herself believable as a major pop star. “I had to submit to being a beginner. The humility of that—showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be okay. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner. Getting to that mindset—I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard.”