Video: Inside Opening Night of BECKY SHAW

Earlier this week, Broadway officially added Becky Shaw to the 2025/26 season line-up. Gina Gionfriddo’s play is directed by Trip Cullman, and now running at Second Stage's Hayes Theater.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in Becky Shaw, the razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo. The show made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage. Now, this hilarious hit play is back and it's making its Broadway debut.

"With this play, the humor is so brutal that I was so worried that a modern audience would be like, 'No thank you!' And in fact, it's the opposite," Cullman explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "They find a breath of fresh air. There is no greater drug in the world than an audience's laughter at something you've directed. I've am telling you that now!"

The production stars Patrick Ball, Emmy Award-nominee Madeline Brewer, Alden Ehrenreich, Linda Emond, and Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten.

"You can imagine in the rehearsal room it was a hard time many times not to crack up," added Emond. "But also we had a tricky time to kind of figure it out tonally. It's a tricky little piece! And then the audience is very interesting. Every night it is different. And so we really love that. We have a kind of a little wild ride every night."

Watch in this video as the whole company celebrates the special night!