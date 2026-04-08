Amanda Seyfried to Voice Cinderella in New Netflix Animated Movie STEPS

Amanda Seyfried is entering her princess era with Steps, a new animated film from Netflix. The Mamma Mia! alum will voice the iconic character of Cinderella in the feature, which is a reimagining of the classic fairy tale.

Seyfried is not new to voice-over work, having previously lent her voice to the 2013 animated film Epic and Scoob! Also featuring Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu (Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show, The SpongeBob Musical), Steps is due to arrive on the streamer later this year.

Rather than focusing on the original heroine, the movie tells the story of Cinderella's "evil" stepsisters. When misunderstood Lilith (Ali Wong) is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand, she accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog and leaves the kingdom in the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl.

Now Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Seyfried), as well as a surprisingly dreamy troll, in an attempt to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairytale, and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily-ever-after.

The movie is directed by Alyce Tzue (Student Academy Awards gold medal winner) and John Ripa (co-director on Raya and the Last Dragon). Producers include Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing. Poehler and Lessing produce for Paper Kite Productions. Steps hails from Netflix Animation Studios (NAS) and will be animated at NAS Vancouver, as well as NAS in Sydney. Check out a first-look image from the movie below.

Amanda Seyfried previously played the character of Sophie in the film adaptation of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She most recently starred in the historical musical The Testament of Ann Lee and also appeared as Cosette in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, alongside roles in films such as Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and others. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015.

Amanda Seyfried Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Chris Polk/Gilbert Flores/PMC for Golden Globes