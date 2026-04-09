Photos: Victor de Paula Rocha, Ayana Cymone, and More in STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

New production photos have been released from Stranger Things: The First Shadow, featuring the new cast for Year 2 of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production. Check out the photos below!

The second-year cast stars Victor de Paula Rocha as “Henry Creel,” Ayana Cymone as “Patty Newby,” Shea Grant as “Joyce Maldonado,” Juan Carlos as “Bob Newby,” Matthew Erick White as “James Hopper, Jr”, and John Zdrojeski as “Dr. Brenner.” The cast features Justin Adams, Ben Ashcraft as “Alan Munson,” Rosie Benton as “Virginia Creel,” Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Lia Christina as “Alice Creel,” John Patrick Collins as “Lonnie Byers,” Antoinette Comer, Robert T. Cunningham as “Charles Sinclair,” Tom D’Agustino, Dora Dolphin as “Karen Childress,” Nya Garner, Jennie Harney-Fleming as “Patty’s Mom,” Andrew Hovelson as “Principal Newby,” Rebecca Hurd, Thatcher Jacobs as “Walter Henderson,” Keller Kennedy, Ted Koch as “Chief Hopper,” Patrick Scott McDermott, Sean Mikesh, Quinn Nehr as “Ted Wheeler,” Nick Rehberger as “Victor Creel,” Zoe Sage as “Sue Anderson,” Afra Sophia Tully as “Claudia Yount,” Stephen Wattrus, Maya West, Francesca Yhlen as “Alice Creel.” The full Year 2 cast began performances on Tuesday, March 31st at the Marquis Theatre (1535 Broadway).

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman