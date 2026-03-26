Video: KINKY BOOTS Tour First Look





Get a first look at the new non-equity North American Tour of Kinky Boots. Leading the tour is Omari Collins as Lola, Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jason Daniel Chacon as Don, Emma Dean as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. Dargan Cole, Felipe Cristancho-Rodríguez, Jonathan Blake Flemings, Peyton Gaida, Blaise Rossmann, and Scarlett D. Von’Du play the Angels.

The Kinky Boots tour also features Carlyn Barenholtz, Connor Buonaccorsi, Blake Du Bois, Brianna Clark, Jayna Glynn, Billy Goldstein, Brandin Jay, Robert Miller, Val Moranto, Dominic Pagliaro, Thomas Ed Purvis, Kyle Williamson, and Natalie Lilavois Yusty.

The North American tour of Kinky Boots opened on November 19, 2025, at the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY and continues its run across North America, making stops in cities including Boston, Hartford, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, and Detroit. Dates continue to be announced; for a complete list of tour stops, visit KinkyBootsMusical.com.

The North American Tour of Kinky Boots is produced by Crossroads Live North America. The tour’s creative team includes Direction Recreated by DB Bonds, Choreography Recreated by Rusty Mowery, Music Supervision by Will Van Dyke, and Casting by Murnane Casting. The tour production stage manager is Nate Coffey.

The Kinky Boots creative team includes Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book), Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Original Direction and Choreography), Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Josh Marquette (Hair Design).

Kinky Boots is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.