Interview: Kim David Smith Draws on Queer Mega Muses in COMME UNE FOLLE at Joe's Pub

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Cabaret star Kim David Smith returns to Joe’s Pub on Saturday May 2, 2026 at 9:30 pm with Comme Une Folle – torch songs for tough times because gay (or else). Described by Broadway World as the "David Bowie of cabaret," "slyly subversive" by The Wall Street Journal, and labeled the "male Marlene Dietrich" by The New York Times, Smith is joined with guest appearances by Welsh popstar Bright Light Bright Light, and New York’s most glimmering and glamorous burlesque queen: Pearls Daily.

Read a conversation with Smith about the show.

What are you most looking forward to about bringing Comme Une Folle – torch songs for tough times because gay (or else) back to Joe's Pub?

Hi, Rebecca! I absolutely adore this show, and am thrilled to be returning to Joe's Pub with this gloriously gilded version of "Comme Une Folle." After a few years of focusing on Marlene Dietrich's repertoire (what heaven!), I've been enjoying a deep dive into the torch songs that built me. I'm talking about the unbridled joy of slipping into a gown and indulging (both my audience and myself) in louche, loungy lamentations from the likes of Eartha Kitt, Piaf, and Judy. Of course, I'll be evangelizing the glory of my three-headed goddess-muse (Marlene, Minnelli, and Minogue), but it's been a welcome change leaning into the cigarette-obscured, scotch-stained melancholy of my favorite Julie London tunes – something I've always wanted to do, especially with my amazing band (Matt Podd on accordion, David Siliman on drums, and Skip Ward on bass)!

Have you made any updates or edits to the show since the last time you brought it to Joe's?

Oh, plenty! Tracy Stark (my music director and one of my absolute BEST friends) was laughing at me just this past weekend in a Ripley Grier rehearsal studio; essentially, we have SO MUCH new (to me) material that I've been forced to relegate my original French translation (translated especially for me by the divine Gay Marshall) of Kylie's Padam Padam to a mere coda! A Cameo! I had to brace myself against the wall and breathe through the decision, which Tracy thought was hilarious. 'Twas a Sophie's choice, if ever there was one. I'll also be performing mine and Bright Light Bright Light's new song "Next to You" which just came out last month... I can't wait!

How have you been coping with everything that's been going on in the news lately?

Hoo-boy! I have been leaning into pleasure and purpose as much as is possible; for the most part I've been working on revisions to the show, and in my down time slowly making my way through a collection of Mary Oliver poems (what better way to disconnect from the manic, overly online nonsense of our times than to meditate on Ms. Oliver's spacious and intimate take on the world, and our place in it?). I've been carving out time for phone-free fun – not with a head-in-the-sand attitude, but out of determination to not participate in the 24-hour news cycle (nobody needs it!!). I've been posing more for artist friends (deeply rewarding, you can check out some of these paintings and drawings over on my Instagram page), and have been mindful about enjoying the small pleasures in life (e.g. making espresso for my husband of a morning, calling my grandmother in Australia, working out, even simply breathing and staring out the window). When the anger or bewilderment becomes too much, I journal, and then go sing "Pirate Jenny," which has found a home in the compulsory encore section of "Comme Une Folle."

Aside from this show, what have you been filling your time with lately, personally and as a performer?

I'm always working on something, and expanding on the above, have been pursuing phone-free recreation as best I can. I just feel that were I to look back on life and see myself shambling through the years, head bowed, with my eyes affixed to that sinister screen, would I be satisfied? I'm reading some Collette, and some Genet, and if that sounds unbearable, you'll be pleased to know I'm also taking time to experiment in the kitchen with savory madeleines (so good! Rosemary and parmesan!). I also work full time, because capitalism, and like to zone out on occasion with the help of Peggy Lee and the occasional recreational gummy. Is that all there is to relaxing? I feel she'd approve!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

With everything that's going on, I'm focusing on the good. Yes, it's a struggle (and how!), but I'm keeping my ears pricked for whispers of magic; I'll be in Provincetown this summer (August 13, at the Post Office Cabaret), and have a bunch of wonderful things in the pipeline, and am grateful for every opportunity to sing my nonsense heart out.

Header image by Steven Love Menendez

Learn more about the artist at kimdavidsmith.com

Tickets to the May 2 show at 9:30 pm are available on Joe’s Pub’s website here.