Review: Witch Perfect: Live Singing Drag Show (tina Burner, Scarlet Envy, and Alexis Michelle) at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre

Starring Tina Burner (RuPaul's Drag Race 13), Scarlet Envy (RuPaul's Drag Race 11 + All Stars 6), and Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race 9) come together to present a WITCHY tribute to HOCUS POCUS.

This production was held a The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre. It was an intimate space but a great space to hold this original production. Tina, Scarlet, and Alexis all portrayed the Sanderson Sisters with Blake Allen on piano an occasionally giving dialogue throughout the show.

The show was Hocus pocus but told through just the Sanderson sisters singing popular chart topping hits along with funny jokes and humor throughtout the script that made the audience chuckle. There were a lot of relateable moments that many in the LGBTQ+ community would find funny and identify with. It was a fun evening and who knew that all three could actually sing?! They all had great voices and their costumes and make up represented the Sanderson Sisters to a T!

I would recommend seeing this show! It was perfect for the fall and Halloween season!

Photo by the Bearded Ginger