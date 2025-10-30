Review: MAROON 5 'LOVE IS LIKE' TOUR at Grand Casino Arena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maroon 5 proved once again why they’ve remained one of pop music’s most enduring acts with an electrifying show at the Grand Casino Arena. From the moment the lights dimmed and the opening chords of “The Boys Are Back in Town” rang out, the energy in the room was undeniable. It was an unexpected but fitting opener—playful, confident, and a clear signal that the band came to have fun.

Adding a local touch, Adam Levine took the stage wearing a Minnesota Vikings football jersey, instantly winning over the crowd and setting a tone of connection and excitement that lasted the entire night.

Without missing a beat, they launched into “Harder to Breathe” and “Lucky Strike,” instantly pulling the crowd into their rhythm. Levine’s vocals were crisp and effortless, cutting through the wall of sound with the same intensity that made the band famous. Fans jumped, sang, and swayed as the familiar guitar riffs and tight percussion filled the arena.

The setlist read like a greatest-hits collection. Songs like “This Love,” “Misery,” and “Animals” had the crowd singing every word. Even during newer numbers like “California” and “Memories,” the audience stayed fully engaged, proving that Maroon 5’s newer material holds its own alongside their early hits.

One of the most surprising and refreshing moments came with a stripped-down version of “Stereo Hearts,” the Gym Class Heroes hit on which Levine originally featured. He handled only his original parts, giving the performance a nostalgic twist that fans loved.

Midway through the night, the band slowed things down for “Sunday Morning,” creating a soulful, intimate atmosphere that stood out against the night’s high-energy pace. Levine’s voice carried a raw sincerity, reminding everyone just how well he can balance power and emotion.

Another standout moment was a soulful rendition of “Heavy” (originally by bandmate PJ Morton), a deep cut that showcased the group’s musical versatility and appreciation for their roots.

As the set continued, Maroon 5 effortlessly moved between styles—pop, funk, R&B, and even touches of rock—keeping the audience guessing and engaged. Songs like “Won’t Go Home Without You” and “She Will Be Loved” brought on waves of nostalgia, while “Don’t Wanna Know” and “What Lovers Do” turned the venue into a dance party.

The encore sealed the night perfectly. The opening notes of “Payphone” sparked a roar from the audience, and when they closed with “Sugar,” confetti filled the air as fans danced and sang like it was the song that defined their summer.

Maroon 5’s show at the Grand Casino Arena was more than a concert—it was a celebration of two decades of hits and the band’s ability to stay relevant without losing their Signature Sound. Levine’s charisma, paired with the band’s tight musicianship, made for a night that reminded everyone why Maroon 5 continues to be a pop powerhouse.

It wasn’t just nostalgia—it was proof that these guys still know how to put on one hell of a show.

Thanks for a great show Maroon 5! We hope to have you back in Minnesota again soon!

Photo courtesy of Maroon 5

