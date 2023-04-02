Review: JOHN MAYER at Xcel Energy Center

John Mayer

Photo by Jared Fessler

For the first time in his career, trailblazer Click Here has set a groundbreaking solo acoustic tour for spring 2023. 20 years in the making, this audacious trek features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar.

Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last Train Home," and "Your Body Is a Wonderland."

There's nobody quite like John Mayer. He has emerged as a GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, celebrated songwriter, and iconic guitar player all at once. The Bridgeport, CT native introduced himself on the quintuple-platinum Room For Squares in 2001 and has earned three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the triple-platinum Heavier Things [2003], double-platinum Battle Studies [2009], and gold Born and Raised [2012].

In addition to selling over 20 million albums worldwide and gathering billions of streams to date, he has garnered seven GRAMMY® Awards, including "Song of the Year" for "Daughters," and has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1s on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist.

In 2015, Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals. Since its formation, the band has completed seven tours, playing to four million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. In 2021, Sob Rock, Mayer's eighth studio album was released to critical acclaim featuring the hits, "Last Train Home" and "Wild Blue."

This concert was John Mayer's solo tour. He sang songs from each of his albums and introduced a few new songs to a sold out Minnesota crowd only being accompanied by acoustic guitar and piano. The stage and lights were also minimal making this an intimate concert even thought it was in a large arena. The audience enjoyed it as they sang along. I would recommend attending this concert if you get the chance!

