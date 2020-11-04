Open Eye Figure Theatre Executive Director Steps Down

Susan Haas co-founded the company in 2000 with her husband, Michael Sommers.

MinnPost has reported that Susan Haas, executive director of Open Eye Figure Theatre is stepping down after twenty years as executive director, and will become a member of the theater's board. Haas co-founded the company in 2000 alongside her husband, Michael Sommers. Joel Sass, who joined Open Eye in 2018 as associate producer before becoming producing artistic director in 2019, will become executive director.

Open Eye was one of 20 theaters earlier this year to receive a grant from the Jim Henson Foundation to help it through the ongoing health crisis. The company also received funding from Henson to support BIPOC artists in creating first drafts of two new shows.

During the pandemic, the theater has been virtually presenting previously-recorded shows from its archives.

