New Native Theatre presents its Fourth Annual Play Festival: Good Medicine. It will run virtually from December 3, 2020 to December 12, 2020 and feature Native American, First Nations, Māori, and Sámi artists from all around the world. The festival's theme centers around Good Medicine, (inspired by Yvette Nolan's book Medicine Shows that describes the importance of medicine in Native theatre) and Indigenous Futurism where Indigenous peoples reclaim and reframe their stories and imagine a vibrant future.

The ten-day online festival will feature plays and performances by Lini Wilkins (Diné), Zane Tyrisah Smith (Red Lake), Lara Gerhardson (White Earth, Red Lake, & Leech Lake), Oogie Pushetonequa (Meswaki), Noreen Quadir, Olivia C. Davies (Anishinaabe), Gary Farmer (Haudenosaunee Confederacy), Chris Hoshnic (Diné), Ilbijerri Youth Ensemble (Melbourne-based First Nations), Turango Collective (Maori), Suri Bin Saad (Aboriginal), Dakota Alcantara-Camacho, Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra (Maya-Lenca), Fern Renville (Dahkota), Giron Sámi Teáhter (Sweden), Yvette Nolan (Algonquin), Miriam M. (Afro Indigenous), Carey J. Flack (Mvskoke Creek, Cherokee Freedmen, and Choctaw Freedmen), and more. There will also be talkbacks and conversations after the shows.

Audiences can attend the festival live and can sign up via Eventbrite which is linked on their website. Tickets are pay-what-you-can per show or the suggested price of $20 per show. There is also a $60 Festival Pass to access all shows and recorded content until December 31, 2020.

To see the full schedule and the list of performances, visit our website. Audiences can actively support New Native Theatre to break down stereotypes and tell stories with authentic Native voices at www.newnativetheatre.org.

New Native Theatre is a new way of thinking about, looking at, and creating authentic Native American stories for the stage. Based in the Twin Cities, it is the only and longest running professional Native American theatre company in the Upper Midwest focusing exclusively on Native American playwrights, actors, and directors. For more details or questions, please contact New Native Theatre at (612) 367- 7639 or through email at info@newnativetheatre.org. Visit www.newnativetheatre.org for details.