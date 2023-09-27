NATL PARK SRVC Releases New Double A-Side: 'Alice, Illusions & The Jack Of Hearts

Twin Cities seven-piece indie collective NATL PARK SRVC have today shared the new double a-side "Alice, Illusions & The Jack Of Hearts" b/w "Our Own Pace". For a young band that have steadily built a reputation for swinging for the fences with big melodies and grand ambition, these two new releases push them to their highest heights just in time for the Oct 25th release of their MAGICIAN album.

MAGICIAN was announced earlier in September alongside the release of the 00s-indebted video for lead-off single "Dizzy". The album is the follow up to the band's 2021 debut The Dance and continues the grand soundscaping of that first outing while taking a firm step forward into a new chapter. While The Dance rode high on an equal mix of youthful exuberance and raw ambition, MAGICIAN finds a way to dial up the exuberance while tightly finessing the delivery.

Front person Dylan Woytcke gives an insight into how these two new singles peek at the heart of MAGICIAN, saying "this is an album of two quite different halves. These two songs close out the first half, which is very emotionally reactive, and less introspective. The voicing of the songs on this half are more emotionally immature, more rooted in outward facing pain. As such, "Alice..." serves as a kaleidoscopic song about a person who moves through the world without care, and how mesmerizing, beautiful, and dangerous that can be for loved ones."

"Our Own Pace" began life as an instrumental demo brought forward by NPS drummer Sage Livergood (also of Thank You, I'm Sorry) and serves as both a closing note to side one, while hinting at the path side two will take. Livergood, noting how the A-side is rooted in heartache, while the B-side tackles what comes next, states that "while it is riven with defeat and longing, it also has a sense of acceptance - 'You can go, at your own pace.'"

Encapsulating the MAGICIAN experience, Woytcke notes that "real introspection, admittance of personal failings, moving through the world with humility and a healthy level of shame is what drives the path forward on "MAGICIAN". Indeed, MAGICIAN is an indulgence in magical thinking, likening our darkest memories to occult meetings of body and mind. Woytcke asking us why we shrink from each other and hide from our lovers, why we spin ourselves into façades for the pleasure of the careless. More of soul-baring than a fountain of answers, MAGICIAN reflects a tireless evolution, both internally and in the band's sound. While The Dance (and early EPs before that) dipped only sparingly into deep waters and eclectic palettes, NATL PARK SRVC finally embrace explosive possibility. After over three years of work, they've melted together in a cauldron of synth-fried occult rock and sweet, danceable pop; creating a monument to youthful uncertainty and righteous self-acceptance

In anticipation of the MAGICIAN release, NATL PARK SRVC invite fans to come be anointed at a monthly series of Occult Meetings at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St Paul, MN. Hear NPS as they've never sounded before. Joined by backing vocalists Shayla Larson (she/her) and Whitney Oachs (they/them), the 9-piece ensemble will perform new music each night, and create a unique artistic experience aligned with the themes of the upcoming release. Remaining events are on 9/29 and 10/28. Tickets available Click Here.

MAGICIAN is now available for preorder on CD and cassette here.