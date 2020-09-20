Minnesota Opera Presents OPERA IN THE OUTFIELD at CHS Field

Performances take place on September 24 and 26, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Minnesota Opera will perform at CHS Field on September 24 and 26, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Slide into home. Root, root, root for your hometown opera team! Join us for two evenings of opera outdoors at majestic CHS Field in downtown St. Paul. Featuring an innovative digital creation up on the field's giant video board, this event includes music from Carmen, The Marriage of Figaro, modern classics, and more. This spectacular, one-of-a-kind, and physically distanced event is sure to be a home run.

Estimated running time of 75 minutes with no intermission.

This event is sold as an in-person event and separately as a digital event.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://mnopera.org/season/fall-season/opera-in-the-outfield/

