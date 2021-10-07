Minnesota Opera Announces 2021-22 Season
Minnesota Opera's 2021-2022 Season subscription includes two in-person operas, The Anonymous Lover and Carmen, with the option to add on two in-person concerts: Ã“pera Afuera (Opera Outdoors) at Allianz Field and Voices United, featuring the MN Opera Chorus. In addition, the season includes three FREE digital performances: Interstate, MNiatures, and Edward Tulane Choral Suite.
Learn more at https://mnopera.org/season/2021-2022/.
The lineup is as follows:
Ã“PERA AFUERA (OPERA OUTDOORS)
September 22, 2021
THE ANONYMOUS LOVER
February 5-13, 2022
VOICES UNITED
March 27, 2022
CARMEN
May 7-22, 2022