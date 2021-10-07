Minnesota Opera Announces 2021-22 Season

Minnesota Opera's 2021-2022 Season subscription includes two in-person operas, The Anonymous Lover and Carmen, with the option to add on two in-person concerts: Ã“pera Afuera (Opera Outdoors) at Allianz Field and Voices United, featuring the MN Opera Chorus. In addition, the season includes three FREE digital performances: Interstate, MNiatures, and Edward Tulane Choral Suite.

Learn more at https://mnopera.org/season/2021-2022/.

The lineup is as follows:

Ã“PERA AFUERA (OPERA OUTDOORS)

September 22, 2021

THE ANONYMOUS LOVER

February 5-13, 2022

VOICES UNITED

March 27, 2022

CARMEN

May 7-22, 2022