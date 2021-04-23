Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Minnesota High School Theater Students Featured in SPOTLIGHT SHOWCASE 2021: SPOTLIGHT BELONGS TO US

This year’s uplifting theme, Spotlight Belongs To Us, celebrates the spirit of unity among all who participate in the Spotlight Education network.

Apr. 23, 2021  
Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that donations are now being accepted to watch Spotlight Showcase 2021: Spotlight Belongs To Us. Minnesota high school theater's biggest night celebrates high schools and students who participate in the Trust's Spotlight Education program with honors and live performances on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The professionally filmed event will be streamed online and feature both live and pre-recorded content featuring student performances and recognitions. Spotlight Showcase is an annual recognition event, formally recognizing the extraordinary achievements, hard work and talents of the students and educators who make up the vibrant high school theater community across Minnesota. This year's uplifting theme, Spotlight Belongs To Us, celebrates the spirit of unity among all who participate in the Spotlight Education network.

The suggested donation to watch Spotlight Showcase 2021: Spotlight Belongs To Us is $15 which supports future Spotlight Education programming. Register at HennepinTheatreTrust.org to make your donation and receive your viewing link.


