Lake Superior Community Theater Cancels JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL

The production was rescheduled twice, and was most recently set for September 2020.

Aug. 6, 2020  
Lake Superior Community Theater has announced that it is cancelled its production of Junie B. Jones The Musical.

"This heartbreaking decision is being made in response to COVID-19 health concerns and scheduling challenges," said Paul Deaner, LSCT Executive Director, in a statement. "We wish you health, wellness and give you a Standing Ovation."

Lake Superior Community Theatre is organized exclusively for artistic and educational purposes. The purpose of this corporation is to provide quality, local theatre productions for both educational and entertainment benefits; to promote the continuation and growth of the arts within the North Shore Communities of Minnesota and to strengthen community relations through active participation.



