LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS On Sale Friday, April 5 at HTT

Following its Tony-nominated hit Broadway run seen by tens of thousands, Tony Award winner John Leguizamo's one-man play LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS will play the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) for one night only on Thursday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The WOW Agency brings LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS to Minneapolis as part of a North American tour premiering at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York and will travel across the country including engagements in Atlanta, Dallas, Durham, Hartford, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, and San Antonio among others. For more information on upcoming city engagements, please visit LatinHistoryOnTour.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office, charge-by-phone at (800) 982-2787 and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, call (612) 373-5665 or email MinneapolisGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books. John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

