Judge Rules in Favor of Workers in Guthrie Theater Labor Dispute

According to MPR News, a judge has ruled in favor of the workers in the Guthrie Theater labor dispute, forcing the theater to cease and desist from unfair labor practices.

The order is part of a judgment issued on Friday, that found that the theater's administration threatened and punished employees for engaging in activities protected by the union.

In January 2018, carpenters Nate Saul and Molly Diers resigned from the Guthrie, claiming that it was a "toxic work environment" that was difficult for women. Diers had received a poor performance review, and employees were threatened for speaking up about harassment.

"It's a big deal in the sense that we have won in our favor for unions - and in my opinion I've made a win for women standing up for themselves in workplaces, because this case could be cited in future cases," Diers said of the judge's decision.

Guthrie Theater management released a statement saying that they respectfully disagree with the ruling, but will not appeal the decision.

Read more on MPR News.





