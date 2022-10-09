Interview: Winner - Domino Rosa / Lady Cassadine of FIPPHONE SUPERSTAR 2022/CARSON KRESSLEY at Quincy Hall

Who has what it takes to become Flip Phone Superstar 2022!

Each contestant will have four minutes to perform in front of a group of world renown judges: Carson Kressley (RuPaul's Drag Race and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), Jaidynn Diore Fierce (RuPaul's Drag Race), and Frozaen Pissás take home $1000 and a 2023 Pride Booking.

This event was great! The venue was packed with fans and supporters of local drag queens competing for the crown. All of the performances and queens did an exceptional job. Only one could walk away with the crown and that was Domino Rosa (Lady Cassadine).

We chat with Lady Cassadine on the event and her win!

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

It feels so good, I have a theatre background, did the Guthrie BFA background. I did some digital shows during the lockdown which gave me a chance to perform but it wasn't quite the same as having an in person audience. Having the live audience there to react and engage is something I will love! I love the energy!

Who are some of your influences and inspirations?

Prince. I love Prince! I am a tour guide at Paisley Park. David Bowie, Janelle Monet, Sasha Cassidine - my drag mother are my core influences. I also draw my inspiration from a wide range of music.

What inspired you to do drag?

I grew up as a Cogic Christian i didn't know what drag was. I wasn't exposed to it. After completing the BFA program at the Guthrie it was stagnate for me for time. A friend introduced me to drag nad did my make up. I performed at Honey (now known as Jetset) and while there, I connected with Sasha Cassadine who approached me and want to book me again. Also, a lot of the older queens have been inspriations. I started doing drag in 2018 but did not publicly come out till December 2019. It's been five years.

How did you prepare for Flipphone Superstar 2022?

I did superstar last year and what inspired me to do it, was I was a newer queen and I really wanted to elevate and put myself on a platform. I've never competed in a competition of this caliber and I wanted the challenge. I came in 3rd place last year and this year, I wanted to get the crown. I originally wanted to do renaissance by Beyonce and decided to stick with David Bowie and Gaga. I had help from family and friends to help me with my dance, costumes, etc.

What did you take away or learn from the experience?

My take away, I am capable of creating a production without over thinking. It also helps to have a third eye and get input from others. Take some time, breathe, but most importantly have fun! Working hard does pay off but with anything, remain open to possibilities and the unexpected.

How did it feel to be in the top four?

It was a GAG! I've been sisters with the other top four for awhile and we've grown to be close. I went straight from performing last in the line up to having to do two more lip sync's in the final. My talented sisters gave me a run for my money. They gave amazing performances and worked so hard which pushed me to work hard.

How did it feel to be crowned the winner of Flipphone Superstar 2022?

It took a second to process. It didn't hit me right away and then Carson said "Cassadine!" I was genuinely shocked! I loved receiving the support from my friends, families, audience members, and the other queens.

What do you plan to do with your reign?

I have a lot of exciting ideas! I want to open my own cabaret! I want to merge my theater background with my drag. I want to create more community opportunities for our queens, especially the POC queens.

Favorite local spots?

Oceanaire - $1 oysters, Shake Shack - where Sasha adopted me and it's where it began

DP Dow in Dinky Town, the gay 90's , and Saloon, Penumbra, Yellow Tree Theatre, The Guthrie, Six tour, Orpheum, Ordway, and Mixed Blood Theatre!

What is your message for everyone?

Knowing yourself is going to take time, but give yourself grace, you can have fun in the process of discovering that.

Thank you so much Lady Cassadine for your time and congrats!

Lady Cassadine has upcoming performances at Flipphone Phone brunches and Black Girl Magic

Photo by Darin Kamnetz