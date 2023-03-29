Interview: Katie Spelman of AN AMERICAN TALE at Children's Theatre Company

A Children's Theatre Company Commissioned World Premiere Production

in association with Universal Theatrical Group

An army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat. When a storm at sea separates them, Fievel arrives alone in the vast city of New York. In this riveting new musical based on the beloved animated film, the steadfastly optimistic Fievel makes his way as a new immigrant, encountering friends and foes (including a few scene-stealing cockroaches!). Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family. Are they Somewhere Out There?

We chat with Katie Spelman who is the choreographer for this production.

What interests you in being part of the creative process for An American Tail?

It's such a delight to get to work on material I grew up with - and so thrilling to be at a point in my career that I can work with collaborators who are also good friends, like Michael, Alan, and Jason. I also think, at a time when our country is so divided, to remind ourselves of the way this country was built - by people coming to our shores with nothing but hope, perseverance, and a dream of a better life.

How has it been working with the creative team?

Rehearsal is a joy - Taibi is a genius, and leads the room with such humor, grace, and precision; i feel like every day, I'm learning something new about collaboration. It's also so wonderful to have Itamar, Alan, and Michael in the room; they are constantly revising and revamping in response to how the material is realized on stage. it's so rare to have the creators in the room with you, responding in real time.

Do you have a favorite moment in An American Tail?

oh, I'd be hard pressed to pick a favorite.... there's so much to love. but selfishly, I think I'd have to say: when the cockroaches dance.

What can audiences expect from this musical?

I think they can expect to laugh, cry, and revisit some of the expansive "anything is possible" mindset they had when they were children.

What are you hoping audiences take away from seeing An American Tail?

I hope they take away what I think is one of the main messages of the piece - we're stronger united than we are divided.

Photo courtesy of Katie Spelman