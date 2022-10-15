Interview: Brent Berheim of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Lush Lounge & Theater

Open your eyes. You have arrived...at La Cage Aux Folles!



The only Broadway show to win the Tony for Best Show and Best Revival of a Musical twice, La Cage is based on the play that also inspired the 1996 film The Birdcage, starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams. After 20 years of partnered bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse, get a bit of both when Georges' son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the "family business": Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the star performer, "Zaza." Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as "normal" when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results.



With incredible music by Jerry Herman (Mame, Hello Dolly!), a funny and heartfelt book by Harvey Fierstein (Newsies, Kinky Boots), and staged in the Twin Cities' premiere drag club, this production is one you will not want to miss!

We chat with cast member Brent about this production.

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

As a long-time local performer and audience member at the many great theater locations in town, I have truly missed the experiences of both being back on stage as well as the excitement of being in the audience waiting for the lights to go down, and the show to begin. I have missed the camaraderie of forming a family in the cast, and then sharing our passion-project to audience members when we perform. I'm excited to be back on stage - and to welcome audiences to our production!

How does it feel to be a part of the first musical at Lush?

As a gay man who came out later in life, the bar culture is not one that I had been in much before. I had come to Lush a few times pre-Covid for Musical Mondays Cabarets in this space, but had never spent much time here otherwise. Being a part of this first musical production in this space is such an honor - and I hope that it leads to many more theatrical productions. A company, such as Maxwell's, that is trying to perform theater that is more inclusive and accepting of people wherever they are at is a perfect fit for a venue like this.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

I suppose it should be one of mine, but it's not! Ha! One of my favorite songs from the show is Mascara. You see the character transform physically, but also emotionally through the whole number. What does it mean to "put a little more mascara on?" Honestly, you'll have to come see the show to fully understand - but this is a defining moment for Albin, and it is written, and performed, beautifully.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

Again - you'd think I'd pick something with my character in it... and I suppose I AM in it... But my favorite moment of the show is the scene where my son has his epiphany about all that his family is doing to support him, and begins to understand all that his family is doing to support him - and not just his parents - but his WHOLE extended family by choice.

How was working with the rest of the cast and the creative team?

This cast and creative team has been amazing to work with. From the very beginning, this has been such an open and affirming and fun group. From introductions with pronouns (yes, I'm old, so this is new and awesome for me to get used to), to people being vulnerable with each other, to the building of trust with each other, to the fun and exciting energy that is at EVERY rehearsal, it has been a wonderful experience. People are so caring, compassionate, and collaborative - jumping in where needed to make this the best show that it can be.

What do you hope anyone who sees this show takes away from it?

I hope that people who see this show leave with a sense of joy and hope. Joy in the story, joy in the fact that live theater is back, and joy in the ability for performers to bring their full authentic selves to this show. And hope in that this type of theater is happening, that Lush has chosen to partner in the production of musical theater in Minneapolis, and has given space for such an exciting venture!

Thank you Brent for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket button below.

Photo by TwoDudesPhoto