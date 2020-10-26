Hennepin Theatre Trust Presents A (VIRTUAL) CHRISTMAS VACATION WITH THE GRISWOLDS

A (Virtual) Christmas Vacation with The Griswolds: An Evening with Chevy Chase & Beverly D’Angelo streams live on Saturday, Nov. 28

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that it will be presenting A (Virtual) Christmas Vacation with The Griswolds: An Evening with Chevy Chase & Beverly D'Angelo on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. (CT). Light up your holidays and join Christmas' favorite couple, Ellen and Clark Griswold for this virtual salute to the holiday classic, National Lampoon's Christmas vacation. Chevy Chase ("Clark") and Beverly D'Angelo ("Ellen") lead audiences through this live event as they share fan-favorite clips from the movie, reveal their favorite memories from the making of the Vacation franchise and answer your questions in a live audience Q & A.

Tickets for A (Virtual) Christmas Vacation with The Griswolds: An Evening with Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

DAY

DATE

TIME

VENUE

TICKET PRICES

Saturday

Nov. 28

7 p.m. (CT)

Online

$25

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available that includes livestream access and a brief post-show meet and greet for $250.

An original member of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon's Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chevy Chase a world-wide household name.

Perhaps best known for her portrayal of Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon's Vacation franchise, actress-singer Beverly D'Angelo has had an accomplished career spanning over four decades. Her acting resume includes roles in over 60 films and appearances in some of pop-cultures most celebrated television series including "The Simpsons," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Entourage."

Fans can expect the unexpected as these legends share a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane and unveil the behind-the-scenes secrets of the making of a blockbuster film franchise.

Add a new twist to your holiday tradition-gather the family and cozy up on the couch as we stream the Griswolds directly to your living room for this live virtual event that is fun for all ages. Chestnuts and eggnog recommended!

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You