Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces Rescheduled Dates for 2021-2022 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season

With hopeful news of COVID-19 vaccines, the touring Broadway industry is planning for a safe return to the theater later this year. Hennepin Theatre Trust has been collaborating with Broadway producers to relaunch shows and reroute touring schedules throughout North America. The Trust is happy to announce that 11 of the 12 previously announced shows, along with a new title, have been scheduled beginning in late summer of this year as the 2021-2022 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season.

The 2021-2022 season includes: Hamilton, Oklahoma!, Hadestown, The Prom, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Jersey Boys and Cats. Tootsie will no longer be part of the upcoming season and Pretty Woman: The Musical has been added to complete the lineup. In addition, the Trust has rescheduled the postponed engagements of Anastasia, Come From Away and Disney's Frozen from the 2019-2020 season as special engagements.

"We're excited to announce rescheduled dates as we look forward to Broadway returning to the Hennepin Theatre District," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "Throughout the pandemic, we've come to understand and appreciate how deeply shared experiences impact us as people. The totality of the shared experience such as attending live events, spending an evening with friends, dining in restaurants or simply enjoying the atmosphere contribute to vibrancy and economic vitality of the District." He also added that the Trust will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines to be prepared for any unforeseen scheduling changes.

The six-show 2021-2022 Bank of America Broadway of Hennepin season subscription package includes:

· Oklahoma!, Nov. 9-14, 2021

· Pretty Woman: The Musical, Feb. 22-27, 2022

· Hadestown, March 15-20, 2022

· The Prom, April 12-17, 2022

· Moulin Rouge! The Musical, May 18-June 5, 2022

· Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Time of the Temptations, June 28-July 10, 2022

The seven-show season subscription package includes all shows listed above and:

· Hamilton, July 27-Aug. 29, 2021

Optional shows that can be added to the 2021-2022 season subscription package:

· Jersey Boys, Jan. 4-9, 2022

· Cats, Jan. 25-30, 2022

Season subscription packages are available for purchase at HennepinTheatreTrust.org and by phone at (800) 859-7469.

The following shows from the 2019-2020 season are rescheduled as special engagements:

· Come From Away, Sept. 7-19, 2021

· Disney's Frozen, Oct. 7-24, 2021

· Anastasia, Dec. 7-19, 2021

Tickets for Disney's Frozen are currently on sale. Tickets for Come From Away and Anastasia will go on sale to the general public at later dates.

All pricing, ordering and scheduling information is available at HennepinTheatreTrust.org/Broadway.

The health and well-being of our audiences, casts, crew and staff remains a top priority. The Trust is actively working in collaboration with state and local government officials to re-open following local, state and federal health guidelines.

While there may be additional changes to the Broadway season, season ticket holders will be updated through their point of purchase and on the Trust's website. The Trust assures ticket holders that if we need to cancel any performance, the value of their ticket is safe. Ticket holders will have the option of a credit, refund or the ability to donate the value of their tickets to Hennepin Theatre Trust.

Hennepin Theatre Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution and relies on both ticket sales and contributed revenue for all operational needs related to its community mission. Annually, the Trust serves more than 8,000 high school students statewide and brings nearly 600,000 people to the Hennepin Theatre District to experience art on the street and stage.

Please note that the Trust can only provide service options for tickets purchased directly from the Orpheum, State or Pantages box offices, Ticketmaster or Broadway Across America. The Trust is not responsible for the procedures or refund policies of secondary ticket providers or other sources. Guests who purchased through a secondary ticketing site should contact their point of purchase for more information regarding how their order is affected. During this time, the box office is operating at a reduced staffing capacity and facilitating ticketing requests will take additional time due to the volume of events affected.