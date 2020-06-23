Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces New Dates for CATS and TOOTSIE

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that due to current events, there will be scheduling adjustments for shows in the 2020-2021 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. Presenting touring Broadway requires months of preparation and much of the production process, such as casting, building sets and costumes, and rehearsing, cannot begin until it is safe to work. The timing of launching new tours and resuming existing tours affects planned schedules across the country. As such, dates for the following Minneapolis engagements have been adjusted so they can remain in the 2020-2021 season:

· Cats will be rescheduled for March 30 - April 4, 2021

(originally scheduled for June 8-13, 2021)

· Tootsie will be rescheduled for July 13-18, 2021

(originally scheduled for July 27 - Aug. 1, 2021)

Ticket holders for Cats and Tootsie will be automatically be seated into the corresponding performance of the rescheduled engagement. If ticket holders are unable to attend their new performance date, they should contact their point of purchase for assistance.

Tickets for both shows were only available as part of a season subscription package and not yet on sale to the general public. The box office is currently operating at a reduced staffing capacity. All ticket holders will be served as quickly as possible, however, additional time may be required to process specific requests.

Answers to frequently asked questions regarding cancelled and postponed engagements can be found at HennepinTheatreTrust.org/broadwayticketinfo.

Trust organizers continue to work diligently to navigate the challenges of scheduling shows and touring Broadway as guided by medical and public health advice to comply with local government regulations. The touring industry depends on an interconnected network of presenters in cities throughout the country and the Trust is prepared to make any necessary adjustments for the well-being of audiences, staff, cast and crew.

Hennepin Theatre Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution and relies on both ticket sales and contributed revenue for all operational needs related to its community mission. Annually, the Trust serves more than 8,000 high school students statewide and brings nearly 600,000 people to the Hennepin Theatre District to experience art on the street and stage.

While there may be additional unforeseen changes to other events on the calendar, the Trust will update ticket holders through their point of purchase and its website.

Please note that the Trust can only provide service options for tickets purchased directly from the Orpheum, State or Pantages box offices, Ticketmaster or Broadway Across America. The Trust is not responsible for the procedures or refund policies of secondary ticket providers or other sources. Guests who purchased through a secondary ticketing site should contact their point of purchase for more information regarding how their order is affected. During this time, the box office is operating at a reduced staffing capacity and facilitating ticketing requests will take additional time due to the volume of events affected.

