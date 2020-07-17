Guthrie Theater Offers Virtual Youth Experiences This Summer

The Guthrie Theater has transitioned its full-day, in-person summer camps to virtual youth experiences for students entering grades 3-12. From acting and dance to technical backstage roles, each youth experience is designed to challenge students to work outside their comfort zones, explore their identities and grow as artists and people.

Students may attend a variety of weeklong experiences or one-day master classes continuing through August 14. To register and learn more about scholarships, package discounts and pay-what-you-can pricing, visit www.guthrietheater.org/camps.

Upcoming virtual youth experiences include:

Elementary school (entering grades 3-6)

WONDROUS WORLD OF THEATER (entering grades 3-4)

Monday - Friday, August 10-14 l 10 a.m. - Noon



Allow your imagination to run wild as you explore the building blocks of theater. Activities include movement, crafts and storytelling as you work with professional artists to create your own short play using puppets created during class.

CREATING THE STORY (entering grades 5-6)

Monday - Friday, August 10-14 l 10 a.m. - Noon



Calling all young storytellers! This week-long class will engage the imaginative mind of each student to develop and perform original stories using the foundations of acting and improv explored during class.

Middle school (entering grades 7-9)

ONE-DAY MASTER CLASS: SLAY! WITH BRIAN BOSE (entering grades 8-12)

Wednesday, July 22 l 4:30-6:30 p.m.



Let your beauty and heart shine in this fast-paced, exhilarating and fun hip-hop fusion dance class. Whether you can slay like Beyoncé or you are just stepping onto the dance floor, all are welcome - you just need to bring your positivity.

High school (entering grades 10-12)

ONE-DAY MASTER CLASS: SLAY! WITH BRIAN BOSE (entering grades 8-12)

Wednesday, July 22 l 4:30-6:30 p.m.



Let your beauty and heart shine in this fast-paced, exhilarating and fun hip-hop fusion dance class. Whether you can slay like Beyoncé or you are just stepping onto the dance floor, all are welcome - you just need to bring your positivity.

MUSICAL THEATER: ACTING THROUGH SONG

Monday - Friday, July 27-31 l 10-11:30 a.m.



Learn how to bring your song to life with techniques that will connect your acting motivation to your voice and teach you skills that can be applied to auditions for theater or B.F.A. programs. If you need a little extra help telling a story through song, this is the perfect class for you.

COLLEGE AUDITION PREP

Monday - Friday, July 27-31 l 2-3:30 p.m.



Are you ready to pursue a career in theater? Learn how to prep, audition and find the right B.F.A. program for you. Led by B.F.A. alums and now-professional actors, you will get a first glance at the beginning of your professional career.

Totes Technical! (entering grades 8-12)

COSTUMES

Monday - Friday, August 3-7 l 10 a.m. - Noon



What a character wears onstage helps tells the story and gives the audience clues about their personality, economic status and more. Working with one of the Guthrie's top costume artisans, you'll learn the approach and execution of costume building and design.

STAGE MANAGEMENT

Monday - Friday, August 3-7 l 12:30-2:30 p.m.



Learn the ins and outs of the critical role that keeps the production running smoothly - the stage manager! You'll learn best practices, techniques and protocols for managing a show that you can take back to your school and community productions.

SET DESIGN

Monday - Friday, August 3-7 l 3-5 p.m.



Ready. Set. Build! The first thing the audience sees onstage is the set. You'll learn the approach and technique of set design and bring your ideas to life by building your own set model.

