Great River Shakespeare Festival Announces 2022 Acting Company

Great River Shakespeare Festival has announced casting for the 2022 Season as it returns home to the WSU Performing Arts Center in Winona, MN. "We've assembled an incredible acting company from across the country to bring audiences an engaging, thought-provoking and energetic season in 2022" says Doug Scholz-Carlson, the Festival's Artistic Director.

Will Sturdivant (recently seen in The Tempest at the Guthrie Theater) returns to GRSF to lead Lisa Wolpe's brand new gender-reversed adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew as Kat, opposite Vanessa Morosco (American Shakespeare Center) as Petruchia. Every actor will perform in two plays - Sturdivant will also appear as Papa Shakespeare in The African Company Presents Richard III by Carlyle Brown, directed by Corey Allen. Morosco will play the feisty Maria in Twelfth Night, directed by Beth Gardiner.

Long time festival favorites Tarah Flanagan (The Poet in GRSF's An Iliad) and Benjamin Boucvalt (Romeo in GRSF's Romeo and Juliet) return as Olivia and Orsino in Twelfth Night alongside Leah Gabriel (Lady Macbeth in GRSF's Macbeth) as Malvolia. Artistic Director Doug Scholz-Carlson (Henry in GRSF's Henry V) returns to the stage in both Shrew and The African Company Presents Richard III. Jonathan Contreras (Reynaldo in GRSF's All's Well That Ends Well) returns for their third season with GRSF, and Ashley Bowen (Benvolio in GRSF's Apprentice R&J), Alex Campbell (Sebastian in GRSF's The Tempest) and Brittany Proia (Gonzala in GRSF's The Tempest) all return for their second season.

Making their Festival debut this year are Adeyinka Adebola (Black Petal Theater), Teri Brown (Alliance Theatre), Mark Mazzarella (Guthrie Theater), Kevin Minor (Asolo Rep), Sara Mountjoy-Pepka (LA's Impro Theatre), and Lloyd Mulvey (Utah Shakespeare Festival).

Tickets are available now at grsf.org. Ticket buyers save 20% when purchasing a 3 Play Season Pass.

Great River Shakespeare Festival is a nonprofit, professional Equity theater company in Winona, MN, dedicated to dynamic, clearly understood productions of Shakespeare's plays and other playwrights who celebrate the spoken word. In addition the Festival offers education and community outreach programs and comprehensive theater training.