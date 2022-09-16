Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Duluth Playhouse Opens 2022-23 Season With ONCE and Opening Weekend Celebratory Offer

Performances begin on September 16.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Duluth Playhouse will debut its 2022-23 season, this Friday September 16th beginning with the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, ONCE. As a celebratory gift in honor of the new season, Duluth Playhouse is giving 25% off all new ticket purchases for any opening weekend performances.

Based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name and featuring the Oscar-winning song "Falling Slowly", ONCE is a bittersweet reminder of the power music has to connect us all. This truly unique production features a cast of folk musicians to transport audiences to the streets of Dublin. ONCE opens September 16 and runs through October 2, 2022 at the NorShor Theatre.

Duluth Playhouse is also celebrating the new season with a fresh look and a ribbon cutting with the Duluth Chamber of Commerce. Join us at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 16th, at the historic Norshor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) for the ribbon cutting and small presentation. Duluth Playhouse created a contemporary new logo in partnership with one of Duluth's finest brand development agencies, Šek Design Studio, based on the future goals and vision of the organization.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. The rest of Duluth Playhouse's 2022-23 Main Stage season features LITTLE WOMEN, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, INTO THE WOODS, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, and KINKY BOOTS. Duluth Playhouse launches their 2022-23 Youth Theatre season with THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, opening October 21-23, 2022 at the NorShor. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org


