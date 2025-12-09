GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to Chanhassan Dinner Theatre

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tamara Kangas Erickson will take the full artistic reins in her CDT Main Stage directorial debut with GUYS AND DOLLS. Mark King, Erickson’s longtime choreographic collaborator, will serve by her side as Assistant to the Director. In turning to the choreography, she approached fellow choreographer, Linda Talcott Lee, who will serve as co-choreographer in this production. Talcott Lee, Broadway dancer, Emmy Award-winning choreographer and friend was happy to take on the role. Each will choreograph different numbers in the production. The rest of the creative team includes: Andy Kust (Music Director); Nayna Ramey (Scenic Designer); Rich Hamson (Costume Designer); Sue Ellen Berger (Lighting Designer), Russ Haynes (Sound Designer); and Phil Gold (Production Stage Manager).

Casting the production began this past June with the help of Music Director Andy Kust and Director of Entertainment Nick Haug. GUYS AND DOLLS will have a cast full of fresh faces with some notable resumes, as well as a few returning audience favorites. (Full cast list at the end of this release.) Shad Hanley returns as slick high-roller, Sky Masterson, will be remembered from his more recent CDT roles as Nick Massie in Jersey Boys and Gerry Goffin in Beautiful. New to CDT in the role of Sarah Brown, the Bible-toting evangelist is Sara Masterson, seen recently as Alison in Fun Home at Theatre Latte Da. Madeline Trumble will play the beloved Miss Adelaide. Trumble played Mary Poppins in the Broadway touring production of Disney’s Mary Poppins and more recently played Elphaba in Wicked. Charlie Clark is fresh off of Come From Away at Sarasota’s Asolo Repertory, as the lovable Nathan Detroit. And for an eight-week stint in for Sara Masterson as Sarah Brown (from May 19 – July 19) will be Emily Kristen Morris, who recently covered Elphaba on the Broadway National Tour of Wicked.

For the first time in over 35 years Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will present GUYS AND DOLLS! From the gritty streets of New York to the colorful cafes of Havana, GUYS AND DOLLS is a grand spectacle of music and comedy to delight audiences of all ages. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ fresh production is set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City in a perfect balance of story, dance, music and romance! Charming but broke gambler Nathan Detroit is short on cash for the biggest craps game in town and the authorities are breathing down his neck. Meanwhile, longtime girlfriend and club performer, Miss Adelaide, is tiring of their 14-year engagement with no wedding in sight. Nathan looks to fellow high-roller Sky Masterson for the cash, and the two concoct a bet for Sky to whisk the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown off to Havana. Sarah is determined to save the souls of the gamblers, setting in motion a series of events where love and redemption intersect.

Frank Loesser’s vibrant score makes GUYS AND DOLLS a true crowd-pleaser, featuring songs like “Luck Be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat.” Chanhassen Dinner Theatres brings you all the thrills, laughs and songs when you come to experience GUYS AND DOLLS!

GUYS AND DOLLS will open to a week of preview performances on Friday, February 13th with the official opening taking place on Friday, February 20th. It will run into September 2026. There are eight weekly performances of GUYS AND DOLLS. Evening performances run Tuesdays through Sundays and matinees are every Wednesday and Saturday. Group discounts are available for parties of 12 or more.

