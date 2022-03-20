Collide Theatrical Dance Company to Stage Revised CLASS OF '85

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company is set to present Class of '85, a revised and reimagined version of our original 2014 production! New dancers, new music, new stories....same nostalgia and fun!

Class of '85 explores the secrets hidden behind high school stereotypes, while celebrating the need for inclusion, acceptance, and friendship.

The show features dancers Jarod Boltjes (James Sewell Ballet), Renee Guittar (Chanhassen Dinner Theater), Rachel Seeholzer (Ballet Co Laboratory), Patrick Jeffrey (Ordway Music Theater), Javan Mngrezzo (Black Label Movement), Grace Kidder, Megan Carver and Ben Siglin.

Created by Regina Peluso and assistant directed by Heather Brockman, the production runs for 3 weeks at St. Paul's Gremlin Theater.

There will be a Saturday night costume contest. Participants should dress in their favorite 1980s attire and win prizes.

Performance dates/times are Friday, April 15 - 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 16 - 7:30 pm, Sunday, April 17 - 2:00 pm, Friday, April 22 - 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 23 - 7:30 pm, Sunday, April 24 - 2:00 pm & 5:00pm, Friday, April 29 - 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 30 - 7:30 pm, and Sunday, May 1 - 2:00 pm.

For tickets, visit: http://www.collidetheatrical.org or call 651-395-7903. Prices range from $30-$55. Group discounts are available for parties of 6 or more. All guests are required to provide proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test. At this time masks are required for all patrons. The show is to be held at the Gremlin Theater - 550 Vandalia St #177, St Paul, MN 55114