Cast Announced For FRANKENSTEIN at the Southern Theater

The ultimate story about a human need for motherly love and connection. Author Mary Shelley, an unmarried pregnant teen, wrote the infamous science-fiction novel not long after the death of her first child during a period of immense loss and personal suffering. Her remarkable journey is told in parallel with the classic novel through a mix of theatrical dance styles.

Featuring Patrick Jeffrey as Dr. Frankenstein, Renee Guittar as The Creature, Betsy Nelson as Mary Shelley. Additional cast includes Grace Janiszewski, Anton LaMon, Brian Bose, Megan Carter and Ben Siglin.

Created by Regina Peluso with Direction by Heather Brockman & Regina Peluso. Choreography by Peluso, Brockman, Guittar, Jeffrey, Jarod Boltjes, and Rush Benson.

Costume Design-Dakota Blakenship, Lighting Designer- Tony Storei, Set Design- Robin McIntyre, Stage Manager- Jaya Robillard, Music Engineer- Andrew Hill.

Show Dates/Times: Thursday October 7th-7:30pm*(Preview), Friday, October 8th 7:30pm (Opening), Saturday October 9th 7:30pm. Sunday October 10th-2:00pm. 7:30pm, Thursday October 14-7:30pm, Friday October 15- 7:30pm, Saturday, October 16-7:30pm, Sunday October 17-2:00pm, Wednesday October 20-7:30pm, Thursday October 21-7:30pm, Friday October 22-7:30pm, Saturday October 23-7:30pm, and Sunday October 24-2:00pm. (Closing)

Tickets: collidetheatrical.org or call 651-395-7903 Prices: - $55-$30.

