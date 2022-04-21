BWW Interview: Patrick Scott McDermott And Huxley Westmeier of DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL at Childrens Theatre Company

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the musical will be playing at the Children's Theatre Company.

Middle school, ugh. It's the worst. But Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He'll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg's best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it's not going to be Greg... no way.

See Jeff Kinney's popular character take center stage as Greg's cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg's plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don't be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school!

We chat with Patrick and Huxley who both play the character of Greg Heffley.

How does it feel to perform in front of live audiences and theatre again?

Patrick: For two years, people have been waiting for theatre to return and it's finally back! I'm ecstatic to welcome audiences back to the theatre with such an amazing show! It feels more exciting than ever before to perform live again!

Huxley: It honestly just feels so great to be back! Two years is such a long time to go without live theatre, and now that it's back, the energy is incredible. Walking onto the stage, singing, and telling a story to transport a live audience into a collective experience is just so revitalizing, and it truly feels like home. It's a feeling that is difficult to describe in words because it's so powerful to me. Live theatre is truly important, and I think the last two years have made us realize that even more. It feels beyond amazing to help create a show that will transport the audience into Greg's world and his journey through middle school.

What is your favorite song in the show?

Patrick: Although I love all of the songs a lot, my favorite song would have to be "He Made It." Without revealing any spoilers, this song really showcases Greg at the peak of his middle school emotional growth, and it's a celebration.

Huxley: Alan [Schmuckler] and Michael [Mahler] have written the most amazing songs for this show, and you will be singing them long after you leave the theatre! But, my favorite song in the show is "Dear Diary." It's a ballad sung between Greg and Rowley after a series of events threatens to break up their friendship. It's a pivotal, heartfelt moment where Greg begins to realize all of the mistakes he has made and how his choices have hurt Rowley. I love singing this beautiful and powerful song and I think it will resonate with everyone that hears it.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

Huxley: This is such a hard question since literally every scene is so hilarious, fun, and emotionally deep at the same time! I have to pick a more serious moment where Greg's dad reaches out to him. He tells Greg he needs to be a better father, someone who listens more and cares, and accepts Greg for who he is. It really resonates with Greg and he discovers new insight. I don't want to give away too much, but this is a poignant moment that pushes Greg further on his arc.

Patrick: It's hard to pick one favorite moment, but overall, I love performing with Kamryn Henderson who plays Rowley, Greg's best friend. In addition to Greg's middle school journey, the show is also a friendship story between Greg and Rowley and all the ups and downs that come with close friendships. Kamryn and I had an instant bond when we first met and hopefully that will come through on stage.

How has this role compared to other roles you've played?

Huxley: Most of the other roles I have played are caricatures of a certain type of person or a period character, so having the opportunity to bring Greg to life on stage as an average, messy kid struggling to navigate middle school in the present day is important to me. Jeff Kinney has created Greg as a sort of flawed character with a lot of imperfections. He's a normal kid! Greg is kind of a mess sometimes and doesn't always make good choices, so he's interesting and real. I'm having fun bringing different aspects of myself into this role and I think it's important for kids to see someone like them on a stage singing about the everyday life of middle school.

Patrick: I've played students in previous shows and I'm currently a middle schooler, but Greg is more complex than many other characters that I've portrayed.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your character and this production?

Patrick: I hope audience members can relate to the feelings and emotions Greg goes through during the show whether they are going through the same ones now or went through them when they were in middle school. Middle school can be a hard time for everyone and hopefully I can portray Greg in a way that helps bring empathy to the struggles kids can face during those years. Lots of kids grew up reading the book and watching the movies and I want them to love this version of Greg as much as they've loved him before!

Huxley: I hope that while seeing the show, the audience first laughs (a lot and often!), maybe sheds a few heartfelt tears, and then leaves the theatre thinking a bit deeper about the story and how hard it can be to get through middle school. It's really fun and entertaining, but I also hope that kids can relate to Greg in how hard he tries despite his many mistakes. He really does grow throughout the show, from a kid obsessed with popularity at any cost who doesn't value his real friendships, to a kid that finally realizes what he had after everything's disappeared. He learns to accept that it's okay to just be himself and appreciate the value of his friendship with Rowley. I think that it's a really strong message for everyone. This show has a big heart (an animal heart!), is a lot of fun, and I hope that everyone leaves the theater singing the songs and want to come back to hear them again and again!

Thank you Patrick and Huxley for your time! We look forward to seeing you in the show!

Photos courtesy of Children's Theatre Company