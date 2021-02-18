Andria Theatre Presents NUNCRACKERS

Andria Theatre has announced its production of Nuncrackers, featuring Book, Music, and Lyrics by Dan Goggin. Performances will run February 19-21 and 26-28.

The holiday season always feels a little crazy, but the sisters of the Mount Saint Helen's School take that craziness to a higher level. All your favorite nuns Reverend Mother, Sister Amnesia, Sister Mary Leo, Sister Julia, Child of God, Sister Mary Hubert, and Sister Robert Anne plus Father Virgil, and four of Mount Saint Helen's most talented students.

The show is the annual Christmas program with songs that will pull out all the stops! The show spoofs so many aspects of the holiday season that audience members barely can hold on for the ride. The show is a delightful, charming and entertaining ingredient in the eggnog of the holiday season.

CAST:

Sister Mary Regina (Reverend Mother) - Rachel Barduson

Sister Mary Hubert - Ruth Blom

Sister Robert Anne - Monica Peterson

Sister Mary Paul aka Amnesia - Carrie Smoley

Sister Mary Leo - Cathy Snyder

Father Virgil Manly Trott - David Christman

Jana Kelly - Olivia Reilly

Louise Mayfield - Mia Meier

Briana Wilson - Kylee Dummer

Maria Montini - Emily Staples

Learn more at https://andriatheatre.org/nuncrackers.