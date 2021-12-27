Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Act Up Theatre's CABARET FOR A CAUSE to Take Place This Wednesday

Funds raised at “Cabaret for a Cause – Can You Feel the LOVE Tonight” will support LIRS.

Dec. 27, 2021  
Act Up's 5th annual "Cabaret for a Cause" will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 pm at the TAK Music Venue in Dilworth. This year's Cabaret for a Cause is a tribute to Elton John, and will support Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service and refugee families coming to the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Act Up's website revealed:

"With thousands of Afghans arriving in the United States starting the summer of 2021, there has been a dramatic change in the number of refugees coming to the Fargo-Moorhead area. Funds raised at "Cabaret for a Cause - Can You Feel the LOVE Tonight" will support LIRS in providing refugees with a comprehensive set of services including cultural orientation, school enrollment, coordination of initial health appointments, referrals to ESL classes and employment preparation and placement."

Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for students (through college) and are available at https://www.simpletix.com/e/cabaret-for-a-cause-tickets-97211.


