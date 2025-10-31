Review: After 40 Years, LES MISERABLES Remains a Joy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you’ve seen Les Miserables many times over the years, you might wonder if you really have to go again. Is it worth it? Should I bother? Yes it is, and yes you should. The show remains so special, so strong, and even after years of repeat viewings? It’s never not worth it.



Maybe it’s because Les Miserables has been running for decades that they have the production completely on lock. The consistently phenomenal casting, live orchestra, scenic design, sound quality—you name it, it’s the best of the best for a touring company. While it’s a long show, the sung-through story moves along at a nice clip. Can there be a dull moment when the songs never let up?



New to Les Miserables? Welcome, Monsieur, sit yourself down. This epic by Victor Hugo is set in 19th-century France and tells the story of broken dreams and revolution, sacrifice and redemption, passion and compassion. Jean Valjean is a fugitive, on the run for stealing a loaf of bread. Javert is a self-righteous police inspector, hunting Valjean to bring him to justice.



Evading the law, Valjean takes on a new identity and makes an impressive life for himself. While at the top, he meets the downtrodden Fantine. Upon her deathbed, he promises to care for her only child, Cosette. Years pass, and Cosette grows up. She falls for Marius, a student and object of desire for Eponine, whose love goes unrequited. Marius is caught up in a student revolution, led by brash young men naive to life’s fragility.



It may sound wholly miserable, but thanks to music and text by Boublil & Schönberg, it’s also incredibly beautiful. There’s a reason Les Miserables has drawn crowds for 40 years. It’s essential musical theater. But what is beautiful music without singers who are beyond qualified to do it justice? This touring cast is universally fantastic—something one comes to expect from any Les Mis tour.



Back at the helm is Nick Cartell, who has over 1,500 performances as Valjean to his credit. Superb as ever, Cartell’s flawless “Bring Him Home” is worth the price of admission alone. As Javert, Nick Rehberger delivers powerful vocals and intense, tortured nuance in his performance. He’s a standout. Lindsay Heather Pearce lends her sublime voice to Fantine.



Alexa Lopez (Cosette), Peter Neureuther (Marius), and Jaedynn Latter (Eponine) make for a lovely love triangle—and are all making their National Tour debut with this production. Across the board, their voices are strong and supremely easy on the ears. As Marius’ friend Enjolras, leader of the student revolution, Christian Mark Gibbs rightly commands the stage.



Bringing the comedic relief as innkeeper Thénardier, the hilarious Matt Crowle is back for another tour. His spry agility continues to bring fresh energy to this smarmy fan-favorite role. At Crowle’s side is the fabulous and funny Victoria Huson-Elem as Madame Thénardier. Equally delightful is little Rocco Van Auken as Gavroche and his rapport with Kyle Adams as Grantaire. Lastly, in an underrated part, David Thomas Walker brings a rich, grounded energy and gorgeous sound to the Bishop.



Of course with a show as big as Les Miserables, there are still countless people to praise. This is a production where every member of the ensemble holds their own in strength and quality of voice. The towering sets, the narrative-driven lighting, the sumptuous costumes, the seamless choreography—it’s all of the highest caliber. This touring production proves once again that Les Miserables is never tired and always worthy of repeat viewings.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Reader Reviews

Need more Milwaukee, WI Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...