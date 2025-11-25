Review: PIGEON Gets a World-Premiere Holiday Show at FIRST STAGE

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First Stage teamed up with other children’s theaters across the country to bring this world-premiere Mo Willems holiday show to life. The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza is based on the stories and characters by Mo Willems—not just Pigeon, but also Elephant, Piggie, and Unlimited Squirrels. This musical play is about 65 minutes, plus intermission, and is best suited to kids four and up.



One thing that struck me instantly: kids are obsessed with Pigeon. And they know right when to shout out an answer during the call-and-response bits. “Can I drive the bus?” Pigeon asks. “NO!” comes the chorus of wee audience voices. The kids also know that Pigeon is a huge fan of hot dogs—which is, judging from their laughter, a hilarious personality trait.



The show starts with Pigeon pining for the perfect present. He eventually takes his search all the way to the North Pole. I’ve heard Pigeon described as self-centered, cranky, and demanding. But he’s also persistent. I imagine little kids see parts of themselves in this present-obsessed bird with his big feelings and flair for the dramatic.



In the Extravaganza, Pigeon is a puppet, commandeered by Kailey Azure Green. Green is great, and the puppet’s adorable look is lifted straight from the books. But its limited range of motion is not super dynamic.



Between personality and puppet, the jury is out on whether Pigeon could hold down a whole play by himself. But now is not the time to find out: Elephant, Piggie, and Unlimited Squirrels show up in this Holiday Extravaganza to lend ample wit and delight. Instead of puppetry, people play these characters—and it’s much more effective.



James Carrington and Rachel Zientek have played Elephant and Piggie at First Stage before, and they’re spot-on spectacular. There’s such warmth, joy, and cartoonish spirit in their portrayal of the sometimes-anxious Elephant, Gerald, and his peppy bestie, Piggie. Carrington and Zientek are a highlight of the show. It makes me hope that First Stage will bring back their Elephant & Piggie’s: We Are in a Play sooner than later.



As Unlimited Squirrels, the young performers are split into two casts: the Cookie Cast and the Hotdog Cast. I had the pleasure of seeing the Cookie Cast. Adyson Ries leads the way as Zoomy Squirrel, slaying her solos with confident, killer runs. Zoomy teams up with Zappy Squirrel (Juan Ramon Andrade Escobedo), Zoopy Squirrel (Silvia Stoeger), and Flappy Squirrel (Annabelle Miller) to try and throw a big-time holiday extravaganza.



At first, the squirrels plan to go big. Too big. Like, ordering 26 million pizzas (with side salads) big. Feeling overwhelmed, they take the party-planning back to zero. In-Between Squirrel (Alice Nguyen) reminds them there’s a middle ground between 26 million pizzas and nothing. So they compromise on a midsize extravaganza. Throughout the show, Defining Squirrel (Jillian Vogedes) pops in to define tricky words, including “extravaganza” itself. It’s a fun little plot device.



Also fun are the Catchy Holiday Squirrels (Elise K. Fischer, Fred Jones-Hartwig, Lis Rodriguez). You’ll find yourself (and others!) humming the trio’s “Catchy Holiday Song” as you exit the theater. You might even continue to hum it days later.



Overall, The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza is a cute theater outing that littles will love. The script is fun and funny, and it will be a treat to see how this show evolves with time. My biggest critique: I want more holiday extravaganza in a show that promises one in its title.



While not every party has to have 26 million pizzas with side salads to be a success, this is a holiday show. The squirrels run around teasing decorations in cardboard boxes, which we never see. Give us the festive flair! Compared to First Stage’s history with imaginative sets, props, and puppetry, Pigeon relies on projections that lack visual wow-factor. The building blocks are there in this world premiere, but dialing up the holiday energy and spectacle—particularly in the finale—would help this Extravaganza live up to its name.



