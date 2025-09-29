Review: SANCTUARY CITY is a Powerful, Poignant Immigrant Story at NEXT ACT

A play about immigration and DREAMers in post-9/11 America — it’s a heavy one. But can we find a sliver of hope? Sanctuary City, written by Martyna Majok and directed by Jake Penner for Next Act Theatre, is a harrowing dose of reality. This reality is framed in the story of two teenagers brought to the U.S. as children. Called simply “G” and “B,” they’re trying to find their place in a county that forces young immigrants to make impossible choices just to survive in the only home they’ve ever known.



G is played by UWM graduate Ashley Oviedo. Her vulnerability and intensity are off the charts. B is played by UW-Parkside graduate King Hang. Raw emotion floods his entire body. They’re excellent together as friends and confidantes in their shared, yet wholly isolating, immigrant experiences.



The way the play is structured, it begins with a series of moments, punctuated by light (Jason Fassl) and sound (Willow James). We oscillate between seeing G and B at their lowest lows, comforting each other on sleepless nights, then gleefully shakin’ it like a polaroid picture at senior prom. The spectrum of sadness and joy hammers home the depth of the friendship on display. Oviedo and Hang share an easy chemistry and intimacy (Gaby Labotka).



While the first half of Sanctuary City is staged in empty black-box style, a time jump gives way to a physical set in full color — a furnished apartment and props (Bianca Gonzalez). Costumes (Izumi Inaba) perfectly reflect the time period, with G in UGG boots and a long fitted sweater over a lace cami. For the audience, it’s an exciting shift. Also exciting is the sudden entrance of Henry (Joe Lino), whose character I won’t detail here, except to say Lino sails in with ease and really enriches an already-rich duo.



Witnessing the full gambit of experience for G and B both endears them to the audience and invites empathy. It’s hard to imagine walking away from Sanctuary City without a pang in your heart and knot in your stomach for the powerless, dismal situations many young immigrants face. Watching G and B is devastating because art reflects life — and in the case of Sanctuary City, you can’t help but wish it didn’t.



Sounds bleak, right? But to have these lives reflected in art — on stage, now, reaching for empathy in a world that needs it more than ever — is a bright spot. That this story might resonate with someone unexpected — change a mind, affect a heart — is the whole point.



Sanctuary City is on stage at Next Act Theatre through October 5, 2025.



Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow