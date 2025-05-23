Door Shakespeare Reveals Company for 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Door Shakespeare has announced the company for the 2025 summer season. The non profit professional theater performs throughout the summer in the Gardens of Björklunden, Baileys Harbor, and is welcoming 6 new members, 17 arts professionals from previous seasons, and 4 theater artists who will have their professional debuts.

Company members will be arriving this week from as far afield as Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New York, and North Carolina, along with Midwest-based company members from Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and of course, right here in Wisconsin. "It has been a joy to gather the talented theater professionals that make up Door Shakespeare's 2025 company," shares Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign. "I can't wait for them to arrive in Door County to begin in-person work on the stories in our 30th anniversary season."

Door Shakespeare's rehearsal staff and creative team are made up of: Nat Goeller, Megan Cvijanovich, Susan Gosdick, Mary McMullen, Todd Mion, Amie Root, Ryan Schabach, Jody Sekas, Jana Casey, Tristyn Arndt, Ed DiMaio, and David Foulds.

Actors and understudies include the talents of Shaughn Aderhold, Scott McKenna Campbell, Janyce Caraballo, Mark Corkins, Jamey Feshold, Rachel Jones, Becky Keeshin, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ryan Schabach, Sierra Miguela Tune, Gabe Anderle, Hannah Freund.

Lexi Praxl returns for her 4th season as Box Office Manager, and Amy Ensign is in her eighth season as part of the leadership team.

Directors Scott McKenna Campbell and Samantha Martinson guide the creative process as the season's directors.

The 2025 Summer season begins July 2 and runs through August 16, with Twelfth Night presented on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7:30. Great Expectations runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30, and Saturdays at 5:00. Tickets and information can be found at doorshakespeare.com or by calling 920.854.7111.

