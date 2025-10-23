Tickets to & JULIET at DeVos Performance Hall Go On Sale October 23

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that single tickets for the Michigan premiere of & Juliet will go on sale Thursday, October 23, 2025, at noon. The musical will run for eight performances from March 10 to March 15, 2026, at DeVos Performance Hall.

Featuring songs by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, a book by David West Read (Emmy Award-winning writer of Schitt’s Creek), direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in 2022, where it continues to play to sold-out houses.

The musical reimagines Shakespeare’s classic love story, asking what might happen if Juliet chose her own path instead of following her tragic fate. Her journey unfolds through a collection of pop hits by Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

The North American tour’s creative team includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music and Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations, and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video and Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). The tour is music-directed by Andre Cerullo.

& Juliet has now been performed on four continents since its 2019 world premiere in Manchester, England. The production went on to win three Olivier Awards and six WhatsOnStage Awards in London’s West End before transferring to Broadway. It has since premiered in Toronto, Melbourne, and Germany, with a U.K. tour currently underway.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available on major streaming platforms.