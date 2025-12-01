Disney's FROZEN Begins At The Encore Musical Theatre Company This Week

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This winter, The Encore Musical Theatre Company invites audiences to step into the kingdom of Arendelle with its upcoming production of Disney's Frozen, running December 4, 2025 through January 11, 2026.

The highly anticipated musical marks the first professional regional production of Frozen in Michigan, and early ticket sales are already breaking records. With extra matinees added throughout the limited six-week run, plus an early 7PM curtain time, the show promises to be a centerpiece of the holiday season.

Based on the 2013 animated phenomenon that captured the hearts of millions, Frozen tells the story of two sisters, Elsa and Anna, whose unbreakable bond is tested when Elsa's magical powers threaten their kingdom. After accidentally plunging Arendelle into eternal winter, Elsa retreats into the mountains, leaving Anna to embark on a daring journey—joined by Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and the irrepressible snowman Olaf—to bring her sister home. The stage adaptation features all the songs audiences know and love, including “Let It Go” and “For the First Time in Forever,” plus a dozen new numbers written by the film's original songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The Broadway production opened in 2018 at the St. James Theatre, earning three Tony Award nominations and playing more than 800 performances before closing in 2020. Now, The Encore is bringing the spectacle and heart of that hit musical to Dexter—on a stage where audiences are never more than a few rows away from the action.

“Part of what makes The Encore unique is the closeness between our performers and the audience,” says Artistic Director Dan Cooney, who also directs the production. “Frozen is a story about connection and love—and in our intimate space, you can feel that in a very real way. It's like being part of the story yourself.”

With its stunning visuals, touching story, and timeless message of love and courage, Frozen is ideal for audiences of all ages. “It's a show that speaks to everyone,” says Cooney. “Kids see the magic, adults see the meaning (and are reminded of the magic that we often lose), and everyone leaves humming the songs.”

Frank Mack, managing director, said, “It's exciting and wonderful to see this magical tale in Encore's intimate setting. This marvelous production, with such beautiful music, is a perfect family wintry holiday escape.”

Cooney is joined by music director R. MacKenzie Lewis and choreographer Liana Wise, with a creative team that includes set designer Sarah Tanner, Costume Designer Abby Sage Hall, lighting designer Rachel Lauren, sound designers Chris Goosman and Jasper Watson, and projection designer Tim Brown. The beloved puppets for Olaf and Sven are designed and fabricated by The Rock Shop, and the stage management team is led by Sarah M. Delia.

Leading the cast are University of Michigan seniors Vanessa Dominguez as Elsa and Maddie Dick as Anna, both returning to The Encore after their performances in She Loves Me earlier this season. They are joined by Ash Moran (Little Shop of Horrors, Into the Woods) as Olaf, Nicholas Alexander Wilkinson II (She Loves Me) as Kristoff, Vaughn Louks (Little Shop of Horrors) as Sven, Conor Jordan (West Side Story) as Hans, John Bernos as King Agnarr, Emily Ling-Mei as Bulda and dance captain, and Encore favorites David Moan as Oaken and Sarah B. Stevens as Queen Iduna and the Duke of Weselton.

Six young local performers will alternate in the roles of Young Elsa and Young Anna: Emersen Davis of Saline, Natalie Dorchak of Troy, and Cici Hubbard of Chelsea as Young Elsa, and Arianna Berlongieri of Ann Arbor, Lolly Cooney of Dexter, and Azalea Wilkes-Krier of Ann Arbor as Young Anna. The ensemble includes Cody Dent, Eryn Emery, Jordan Hayes-Devloo, Quinlyn Kessler, Molly McMillan, Juju Palmer, Love Ruddell, Nicky Redd, Tsumari Patterson, Brady Schiro, and Brandon Walker.

Tickets are available now at TheEncoreTheatre.org and are priced at $44-$65 for adults and $34 for children 17 and under. Children under four are not permitted in the theatre. Given the surge in early demand, patrons are encouraged to book soon for the best selection of dates and seats.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), Frozen is sponsored by Jennifer and Larry Coates and Judith Manocherian, LLC.