First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sandy Davis
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
27%
Sabrina Dahlgren
- HOLIDAY CABARET
- Riverwalk Theatre Company
20%
Jason Briggs
- TRY TO REMEMBER: HIGHLIGHTS OF FLINT REP'S MUSICAL HISTORY
- Flint Repertory Theatre
20%
Eric Gutman
- HELLO, AGAIN: ERIC GUTMAN SINGS NEIL DIAMOND
- The Berman Center for Performing Arts
17%
Aaron Wittbrodt
- CURSED CABARET
- Riverwalk Theatre Company
15%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley Thornton Murdock
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
7%
Arianna Moore
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%
Sarah Nowak
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
5%
Amanda Tollstam
- BEAUTIFUL
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
5%
Abigail Rebekah Shown
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
5%
JENNA WILLIAMS
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Audrey Waugh
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Spotlight Players
4%
Hunter Milan
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Chloe Mae Page
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
3%
Elizabeth McNair
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
3%
Marryn Barney
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
3%
Sarah Kilgore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- DREAM GIRLS
- WMU Shaw Theatre
3%
Valerie Mould
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
3%
Janeen Bodary
- WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?
- Spotlight Players
2%
Kris Allemang Stahl
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Mark McCleese
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Elizabeth Fisher
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Hannah Sullivan
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Mieke Moll
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
X’ydee Alexander
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
2%
Roberta Campion
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Catie Hauff
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Meghan Laskos, Reyna Martinez, Lauren Mudry
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Joshua Bleau & Kat Freeman
- CINDERELLA
- Michael Bechtel Music
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Trica Bailey
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
7%
Sabriyah Davis
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
6%
Diana Waara
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%
Ashley Hampton
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Riverwalk Theatre
5%
Camara Lewis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
Jennifer Ambrose
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
4%
Toni Davison
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
4%
Teresa Hurst Lavallee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Barbie Weisserman, Laura Bremer, Lisa Salisbury
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%
Amanda Lifvendahl
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival
3%
Elaine Kauffman
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Michael Ameloot
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Stagecrafters
3%
Jen Lothian
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Meaghan Bryant
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Jen Brown
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Elaine Kauffman
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Sarah Gunter-Marenger
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Michael A. Gravame
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Jennifer Lothian
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Kathleen Duffy
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Lydia Kanous
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Matt Snellgrove
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Gianna Bratke
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
2%
Elaine Kauffman
- LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Joshua Bleau
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Jennifer Ward
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%
Victoria Stratton
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
5%
Allyson Paris
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
5%
JERRY HAINES
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Trinity Bird
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
4%
Abigail Rebekah Shown
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
4%
Kirsten Hinshaw
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
4%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- DREAM GIRLS
- WMU Shaw Theater
4%
Nicci Dreyer
- WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?
- Spotlight Players
3%
Amy Lauter
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players Barn
3%
Diana Waara
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
3%
Stephen Kiersey
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
3%
Anthony J. Hamilton
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Michael Lluberres
- GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Trinity Bird
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
2%
Brian Farnham
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Brenda Sparks
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Wendy Katz Hiller
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Mike Artis
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Will Gearing & Josie Gonzalez
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Circle Theatre
2%
Lisa Knight
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Dominique Eisengruber
- FUN HOME
- Flint Community Players
2%
Marcus Fields
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Michael A. Gravame
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Joseph Vercellone
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Trinity Bird
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
5%
Dr. Miriam Hahn Thomas
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
5%
LETA CRISMAN
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Bryana Hall
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
4%
Andrea Assaf
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
4%
Michael A. Gravame
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
4%
Patrick Munley
- AN ADULT EVENING OF SHEL SILVERSTEIN
- Flint Community Players
4%
Benjamin Burt
- CLYBOURNE PARK
- Farmington Players
3%
Bruce Crews
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
3%
CJ Williams
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%
Bob Robinson
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Chad Tallon
- ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Connar Klock
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Casaundra Freeman
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Brian Maribel
- FAT HAM
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Eric Hand
- THE 39 STEPS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
William Church
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival
2%
Courtney Burkett
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Will Bryson
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Bob Purosky
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Kevin Fitzhenry
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Wendy Hiller
- A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
- Open Book
2%
NICK MARINELLO
- THE LION IN WINTER
- GROSSE POINTE THEATRE
2%
Dr. Quincy Thomas
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Joshua Morgan
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%Best Ensemble TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
5%CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
4%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Stagecrafters
4%PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
3%SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Spotlight Players
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
3%SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%MATILDA
- STAGE-M, Big Rapids
3%PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
2%MY FAIR LADY
- The Sauk
2%DRY SUMMER
- Theatre Nova
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Fenton Village Players
2%ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
2%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
1%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
1%GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Rudy
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
7%
Amanda Collene
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College
5%
Chris Dube
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sauk
5%
Shania Chehab
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Stagecrafters
5%
Dev Patterson
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
4%
Catherine Marlett-Dreher
- CATS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
4%
Shaina Leeh Chehab
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
3%
Catherine Marlett-Dreher
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Elliot Odette
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Frank Ginis
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%
Mike Billings
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Chelsie McPhilimy
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
3%
Delaney McKenzie
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Tom Archinal
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
James Brunk
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Trinity Bird
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Elliot Odette
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Neil Koivu
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Jamie Gresens
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Trinity Bird
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
2%
Code Skalmowski
- HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Nicholas Frederick
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Paul Dorset
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Jeff Adler
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
2%
Harley Miah
- ARTEMISIA
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dennis Penney
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
6%
Zachary Nash
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
6%
JULIE MALLOY
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%
Alan Sloan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
JJ FARR
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- STAGECRAFTERS
4%
Todd Schreiber
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
4%
Kristi Gautsche
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
4%
Angie Schwab
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Lori Hatfield
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Daniel Greig
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
3%
Kristi Gautsche
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%
Michael Bechtel & Molly Boze
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
3%
Dennis Penney
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Angie Schwab
- FIRST DATE
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Ben Villaluz
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%
Lori Porter
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Brendan Vincent
- COME FROM AWAY
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Wynne Marsh/Ray Novak
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Chris Littlefield
- GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Steve Zumbrun
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Vanessa A. Allen & Debra L. Perry
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
2%
Micah Taylor
- MATILDA
- STAGE-M, Big Rapids
2%
Steven C. Woznicki
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Vanessa A. Allen
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Chris Gray
- JERSEY BOYS
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%Best Musical THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
6%CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
6%TUCK EVERLASTING
- STAGECRAFTERS
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
5%SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
4%PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
4%ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
3%GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
3%PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
3%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Rose Above
3%SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%GODSPELL
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%ANASTASIA
- Croswell Opera House
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre
2%THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%Best New Play Or Musical A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
13%BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
13%ANOTHER KIN
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
10%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
10%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
8%KNOCK THE BALL LOOSE
- Rosedale Community Players
7%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
7%DRY SUMMER
- Theatre Nova
7%COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
7%DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
5%CHARLIE HU$LE
- Oakland Community Collage Theatre
5%BREAKING LAWS TO GAIN FREEDOM
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%ALAMO SHOES
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
AJ Denomme
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
8%
Ibrahim Sene
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
7%
Adam El-Zein
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
5%
Anderson Lee
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
4%
KAELA GREEN
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Morgan Francis
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Adam Grey
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Village Players
2%
Caroline Hubbard
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Jessica Boehmer
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Jeffrey King
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
2%
Camrynn LeMay
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
2%
Gianna Green
- ANASTASIA
- The Sauk
2%
Maureen Paraventi
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Jennifer Jones
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
Aidan Kelly
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Sam Campbell
- CABARET
- Fenton Village Players
2%
Aubrie Lauren
- ANASTASIA
- The Croswell Opera House
1%
Jude Pucell
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
1%
Nicci Dreyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
1%
Lindsay Fleck
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Alexa Wollney
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
1%
Lily Danks
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
1%
Joshua Bleau
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
1%
Reette Thorns
- DREAMGIRLS
- Circle Theatre
1%
Josephine O'Reilly
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Andrea McDonald
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
5%
Alyssa Laney
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%
Ford Swihart
- WINNIE THE POOH
- The Sauk
4%
Dawn Bassakyros
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
4%
Princess Beyoncé Jones
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
3%
Nick Smathers
- DRY SUMMER
- Sarah Burcon
3%
Chandler Gimson
- WELCOME TO PARADISE
- PTD Productions
3%
JENNA RUSSELL
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ST. DUNSTANS
2%
Emma Orr
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID
- Flint Community Players
2%
Danae Ross
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
2%
Frankie Braker
- BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
2%
Emily Aslakson
- WIT
- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids
2%
Colleen Meade Ripper
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
2%
Logan Awe
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jacob Isiminger
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%
Brenda Sparks
- ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
Dani Cochrane
- A DRIVING BEAT
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Rhyan Shankool
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Mathew Cross
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Rachel Biber
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Sandy Davis
- CRAFTY
- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
1%
Summer Housler
- SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
1%
Stacey Daniels
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
1%
Megan Meade-Higgins
- A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
1%
Patrick Lane
- THE LION IN WINTER
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
11%SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
- The Sauk
5%MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
5%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Fenton Village Players
4%RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%MACBETH
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
3%THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Stagecrafters
3%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Spotlight Players
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
3%FOR COLORED GIRLS
- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)
3%MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
3%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%BOOK OF SILENCE
- WMU Theatre
2%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%THE 39 STEPS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
2%WIT
- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids
2%THE COTTAGE
- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN
2%A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%ACT THREE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%THE SEUSSIFICATION OF A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%LIFESPAN OF A FACT
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%THE LION IN WINTER
- GROSSE POINTE THEATRE
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charlie Allinder
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
8%
Jennifer Ward
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
7%
Tobin Ost
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
6%
Amanda Bates
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%
Adam Carlson
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
5%
Graham Parker
- XANADU
- Flint Community Players
4%
Craig Hane
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
4%
Dan Rose
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
4%
David Kyhn
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Michael Campion
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Village Players of Birmingham
3%
David Kyhn
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Joshua Bleau, Stephen Visser, & Michael Bechtel
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Kat Blakeslee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
2%
Eric Maher
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Elisha Smith
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Beth Gauthier
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Samantha Snow
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%
Claire Beeman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College
2%
Jorden James-Devloo
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
2%
Monika Essen
- COVENANT
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Rachel Christine Daugherty
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Frank Ginis, John Lauder, Julia Spina-Kilar
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
2%
Mike Billings
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
1%
Jaky Van Dox
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Birmingham Village Players
1%
Don Bischoff and Tracy Bischoff
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Coggins
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
9%
DAVE GENETTE
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
8%
Karl Kasischke
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
6%
Aaron Weeks
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID
- Flint Community Players
4%
Brian Farnham
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
4%
Kennikki Jones-Jones
- ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET
- Theatre Nova
4%
Alex Grinley
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
4%
Samuel Johnson-Begay
- WAITRESS
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Eric Noggis
- SISTER ACT
- Farmington Players
3%
Emma Pegouske
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
3%
Carter Rice
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Farmers Alley Theatre
3%
Tom Downey
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT
3%
Lumumba Leon Reynolds II
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Nicely Theatre Group
3%
Krista Pennington
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
3%
Tim Edinger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
3%
Samuel Johnson-Begay
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Circle Theatre
2%
Eric Seih
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Chris Steinmayer
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Jwymon Williams
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Eric Sieh
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Jacob Myny
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Jacob Myny
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Chris Goodman
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%
Mark Hammell
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Carter Rice
- BEAUTIFUL
- Farmers Alley Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Aimee Chapman
- SWEENEY TODD
- Spotlight Players
5%
Kaden Selvidge
- GREASE
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
4%
Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Stagecrafters
4%
Nilgun Basaran Kaya
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Open Book Theatre Company
3%
Aidan Kelly
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORRS
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
3%
Kristen Rossiter
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
3%
JACOB GILLMAN
- RAGTIME
- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN
3%
Adam Woolsey
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- The Encore Musical Theatre Company
2%
Jacob Gray
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Sauk
2%
Hayley Boggs
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
2%
Chris Stack
- ANNIE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Brian Jones
- ANASTASIA
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Alex Wade Cole
- CAMELOT
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Riley Bollock
- PARADE
- Croswell Opera House
2%
Michael A. Gravame
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Chad Tallon
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Tibbits Opera House
2%
JAMAALL GIBSON-CASEY
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
RYAN-KAYLA MARIE WESTBROOK
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Jeff Weiner
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Stagecrafters
2%
Terri Manning
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- STAGECRAFTERS
2%
Este’Fan Kizer
- PARADE
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%
Megan Oldham
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
1%
Xia Skowronek
- URINETOWN
- Riverwalk Theatre
1%
Lele Miller
- SEUSSICAL
- Flint Community Players
1%
Emma Parker
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amy Schumacher
- RIPCORD
- Open Book Theatre Company
5%
Zeyy Fawaz
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
4%
Bréon LaDawn
- ECLIPSED
- Theatre Nova
4%
Ethan Thomas
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
3%
Zack Coates
- PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- STAGECRAFTERS
3%
Tessa Isaacson
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
3%
Anna de Luna
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
3%
Ashley Gatsey
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Layla Gojcaj
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Flint Community Players
3%
Julie Pratt
- GIRLS' WEEKEND
- The Sauk
3%
Summer Housler
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Sauk
2%
Antione Mckay
- MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Rachel Beiber
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Village Players of Birmingham
2%
David Termuhlen
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Bridget Hillyer
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Princess Beyoncé Jones
- MOON MAN WALK
- Inspired Acting Theatre Company
2%
Ian Bednarski
- DRONE
- Detroit Public Theatre
2%
BRANDEN R. OMOREGIE
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ST. DUNSTANS
2%
June Schreiner
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Lauren Neuwirth
- PUFFS
- St. Dunstan's Theatre
2%
Ben Cassidy
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Riverwalk Theatre
2%
Sue Chekaway
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Birmingham Village Players
2%
Stefani Bishop
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
2%
Katherine Hunt
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT
2%
Sarah Taylor
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Riverwalk Theatre
18%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Shakespeare Royal Oak
17%WINNIE THE POOH
- The Sauk
16%A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
14%HYSTERICAL!
- Detroit Repertory Theatre
9%DRAGONS LOVE TACOS
- Tibbits Opera House
8%DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS!
- Circle Theatre
7%SNOW WHITE
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
6%THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS
- Tibbits Summer Theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Stagecrafters
9%
Croswell Opera House
7%
Fenton Village Players
7%
The Sauk
6%
Birmingham Village Players
5%
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
5%
Flint Community Players
5%
Riverwalk Theatre
4%
St. Dunstan's Theatre
3%
Livonia Community Theatre
3%
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
3%
Obsidian Theatre Festival
2%
Open Book Theatre Company
2%
Tibbits Opera House
2%
The Players Guild of Dearborn
2%
GROSSE POINTE THEATRE
2%
Theatre Nova
2%
Detroit Public Theatre
2%
Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company
2%
Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo
2%
Detroit Repertory Theatre
2%
Nicely Theatre Group
2%
Flint Repertory Theatre
2%
Circle Theatre
2%