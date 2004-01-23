First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sandy Davis - CRAFTY - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 27%

HOLIDAY CABARET

20%

Sabrina Dahlgren -- Riverwalk Theatre Company

TRY TO REMEMBER: HIGHLIGHTS OF FLINT REP'S MUSICAL HISTORY

20%

Jason Briggs -- Flint Repertory Theatre

HELLO, AGAIN: ERIC GUTMAN SINGS NEIL DIAMOND

17%

Eric Gutman -- The Berman Center for Performing Arts

CURSED CABARET

15%

Aaron Wittbrodt -- Riverwalk Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

7%

Ashley Thornton Murdock -- Stagecrafters

SEUSSICAL

5%

Arianna Moore -- Flint Community Players

ANASTASIA

5%

Sarah Nowak -- The Croswell Opera House

BEAUTIFUL

5%

Amanda Tollstam -- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

5%

Abigail Rebekah Shown -- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

JENNA WILLIAMS -- STAGECRAFTERS

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Audrey Waugh -- Spotlight Players

GREASE

3%

Hunter Milan -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

SEUSSICAL

3%

Chloe Mae Page -- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Elizabeth McNair -- The Sauk

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Marryn Barney -- Tibbits Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Sarah Kilgore -- The Sauk

DREAM GIRLS

3%

Anthony J. Hamilton -- WMU Shaw Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Valerie Mould -- Birmingham Village Players

WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?

2%

Janeen Bodary -- Spotlight Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Kris Allemang Stahl -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Mark McCleese -- Nicely Theatre Group

SISTER ACT

2%

Elizabeth Fisher -- Farmington Players

WAITRESS

2%

Hannah Sullivan -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

CATS

2%

Mieke Moll -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

FOR COLORED GIRLS

2%

X’ydee Alexander -- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Roberta Campion -- Birmingham Village Players

GROUNDHOG DAY

2%

Catie Hauff -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Meghan Laskos, Reyna Martinez, Lauren Mudry -- Riverwalk Theatre

CINDERELLA

2%

Joshua Bleau & Kat Freeman -- Michael Bechtel Music

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Trica Bailey -- Spotlight Players

ANASTASIA

6%

Sabriyah Davis -- The Croswell Opera House

SEUSSICAL

5%

Diana Waara -- Flint Community Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

5%

Ashley Hampton -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Camara Lewis -- Riverwalk Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Jennifer Ambrose -- The Sauk

MOON MAN WALK

4%

Toni Davison -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Teresa Hurst Lavallee -- STAGECRAFTERS

SISTER ACT

3%

Barbie Weisserman, Laura Bremer, Lisa Salisbury -- Farmington Players

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

3%

Amanda Lifvendahl -- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

3%

Elaine Kauffman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Michael Ameloot -- Stagecrafters

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Jen Lothian -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Meaghan Bryant -- The Sauk

PARADE

2%

Jen Brown -- Croswell Opera House

PARADE

2%

Elaine Kauffman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Sarah Gunter-Marenger -- STAGECRAFTERS

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Michael A. Gravame -- Birmingham Village Players

CATS

2%

Jennifer Lothian -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Kathleen Duffy -- Birmingham Village Players

SEUSSICAL

2%

Lydia Kanous -- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

Matt Snellgrove -- Flint Repertory Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Gianna Bratke -- Tibbits Summer Theatre

LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT

2%

Elaine Kauffman -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Joshua Bleau -- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

Jennifer Ward -- Stagecrafters

CABARET

5%

Victoria Stratton -- Fenton Village Players

WAITRESS

5%

Allyson Paris -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

JERRY HAINES -- STAGECRAFTERS

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Abigail Rebekah Shown -- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre

ANNIE

4%

Kirsten Hinshaw -- Croswell Opera House

DREAM GIRLS

4%

Anthony J. Hamilton -- WMU Shaw Theater

WHO KILLED EBENEZER SCROOGE?

3%

Nicci Dreyer -- Spotlight Players

SISTER ACT

3%

Amy Lauter -- Farmington Players Barn

SEUSSICAL

3%

Diana Waara -- Flint Community Players

ANASTASIA

3%

Stephen Kiersey -- The Croswell Opera House

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

3%

Anthony J. Hamilton -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

GODSPELL

2%

Michael Lluberres -- Flint Repertory Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

URINETOWN

2%

Brian Farnham -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Brenda Sparks -- Tibbits Opera House

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Wendy Katz Hiller -- Open Book Theatre Company

PARADE

2%

Mike Artis -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Will Gearing & Josie Gonzalez -- Circle Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Lisa Knight -- Circle Theatre

FUN HOME

2%

Dominique Eisengruber -- Flint Community Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Marcus Fields -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Michael A. Gravame -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Joseph Vercellone -- Birmingham Village Players

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

RADIUM GIRLS

5%

Dr. Miriam Hahn Thomas -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

4%

LETA CRISMAN -- STAGECRAFTERS

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

4%

Bryana Hall -- Theatre Nova

DRONE

4%

Andrea Assaf -- Detroit Public Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Michael A. Gravame -- Village Players of Birmingham

AN ADULT EVENING OF SHEL SILVERSTEIN

4%

Patrick Munley -- Flint Community Players

CLYBOURNE PARK

3%

Benjamin Burt -- Farmington Players

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

3%

Bruce Crews -- The Sauk

FOR COLORED GIRLS

3%

CJ Williams -- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

3%

Bob Robinson -- Riverwalk Theatre

ACT THREE

2%

Chad Tallon -- Tibbits Opera House

CRAFTY

2%

Connar Klock -- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

2%

Casaundra Freeman -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

FAT HAM

2%

Brian Maribel -- Detroit Public Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Eric Hand -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

2%

William Church -- Interlochen Shakespeare Festival

A DRIVING BEAT

2%

Courtney Burkett -- Flint Repertory Theatre

COVENANT

2%

Will Bryson -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Bob Purosky -- Riverwalk Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Kevin Fitzhenry -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

2%

Wendy Hiller -- Open Book

THE LION IN WINTER

2%

NICK MARINELLO -- GROSSE POINTE THEATRE

CALIFORNIA SUITE

2%

Dr. Quincy Thomas -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

Joshua Morgan -- Flint Repertory Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

- Stagecrafters

SEUSSICAL

5%

- Flint Community Players

CABARET

4%

- Fenton Village Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

- Stagecrafters

PARADE

3%

- Croswell Opera House

SEUSSICAL

3%

- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Spotlight Players

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Spotlight Players

SISTER ACT

3%

- Farmington Players

MATILDA

3%

- STAGE-M, Big Rapids

PUFFS

3%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- The Sauk

MY FAIR LADY

2%

- The Sauk

DRY SUMMER

2%

- Theatre Nova

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

2%

- Theatre Nova

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Tibbits Opera House

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

- Fenton Village Players

ANNIE

2%

- Croswell Opera House

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

- Village Players of Birmingham

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

1%

- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

- Riverwalk Theatre

GREASE

1%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Matthew Rudy -- Spotlight Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

5%

Amanda Collene -- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College

OKLAHOMA!

5%

Chris Dube -- The Sauk

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

5%

Shania Chehab -- Stagecrafters

MOON MAN WALK

4%

Dev Patterson -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

CATS

4%

Catherine Marlett-Dreher -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Shaina Leeh Chehab -- Birmingham Village Players

WAITRESS

3%

Catherine Marlett-Dreher -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

PARADE

3%

Elliot Odette -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Frank Ginis -- Farmington Players

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

3%

Mike Billings -- Flint Repertory Theatre

A DRIVING BEAT

3%

Chelsie McPhilimy -- Flint Repertory Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

3%

Delaney McKenzie -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Tom Archinal -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

James Brunk -- Riverwalk Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Elliot Odette -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Neil Koivu -- Nicely Theatre Group

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Jamie Gresens -- Tibbits Opera House

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

2%

Trinity Bird -- The Sauk

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

2%

Code Skalmowski -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Nicholas Frederick -- Birmingham Village Players

PUFFS

2%

Paul Dorset -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

2%

Jeff Adler -- Theatre Nova

ARTEMISIA

2%

Harley Miah -- Open Book Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

Dennis Penney -- Stagecrafters

SEUSSICAL

6%

Zachary Nash -- Flint Community Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

JULIE MALLOY -- STAGECRAFTERS

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Alan Sloan -- Riverwalk Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

JJ FARR -- STAGECRAFTERS

PARADE

4%

Todd Schreiber -- Croswell Opera House

ANASTASIA

4%

Kristi Gautsche -- The Sauk

URINETOWN

3%

Angie Schwab -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Lori Hatfield -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Daniel Greig -- Nicely Theatre Group

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Kristi Gautsche -- The Sauk

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

3%

Michael Bechtel & Molly Boze -- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Dennis Penney -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

FIRST DATE

2%

Angie Schwab -- Riverwalk Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Ben Villaluz -- Stagecrafters

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Lori Porter -- Birmingham Village Players

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Brendan Vincent -- Farmers Alley Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Wynne Marsh/Ray Novak -- Croswell Opera House

GODSPELL

2%

Chris Littlefield -- Flint Repertory Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Steve Zumbrun -- Tibbits Opera House

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Vanessa A. Allen & Debra L. Perry -- Circle Theatre

MATILDA

2%

Micah Taylor -- STAGE-M, Big Rapids

SISTER ACT

2%

Steven C. Woznicki -- Farmington Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Vanessa A. Allen -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Chris Gray -- Farmers Alley Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

- STAGECRAFTERS

CABARET

6%

- Fenton Village Players

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

- STAGECRAFTERS

SWEENEY TODD

5%

- Spotlight Players

SEUSSICAL

4%

- Flint Community Players

PARADE

4%

- Croswell Opera House

ANNIE

3%

- Croswell Opera House

GREASE

3%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

ANASTASIA

3%

- The Sauk

PARADE

3%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- The Sauk

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

3%

- Rose Above

SEUSSICAL

2%

- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

SISTER ACT

2%

- Farmington Players

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

- Open Book Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

GODSPELL

2%

- Flint Repertory Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Tibbits Opera House

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

ANASTASIA

2%

- Croswell Opera House

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

- Cornwell's Dinner Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

- Grosse Pointe Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A DRIVING BEAT

13%

- Flint Repertory Theatre

BOOK OF SILENCE

13%

- WMU Theatre

ANOTHER KIN

10%

- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

HYSTERICAL!

10%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

ACT THREE

8%

- Tibbits Opera House

KNOCK THE BALL LOOSE

7%

- Rosedale Community Players

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

7%

- Theatre Nova

DRY SUMMER

7%

- Theatre Nova

COVENANT

7%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

DRONE

5%

- Detroit Public Theatre

CHARLIE HU$LE

5%

- Oakland Community Collage Theatre

BREAKING LAWS TO GAIN FREEDOM

5%

- Open Book Theatre Company

ALAMO SHOES

2%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

8%

AJ Denomme -- Stagecrafters

CABARET

7%

Ibrahim Sene -- Fenton Village Players

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Adam El-Zein -- Spotlight Players

GREASE

4%

Anderson Lee -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

KAELA GREEN -- STAGECRAFTERS

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Morgan Francis -- The Sauk

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Adam Grey -- Village Players

ANNIE

2%

Caroline Hubbard -- Croswell Opera House

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Jessica Boehmer -- Open Book Theatre Company

ANASTASIA

2%

Jeffrey King -- The Croswell Opera House

SEUSSICAL

2%

Camrynn LeMay -- Flint Community Players

ANASTASIA

2%

Gianna Green -- The Sauk

SISTER ACT

2%

Maureen Paraventi -- Farmington Players

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Jennifer Jones -- Village Players of Birmingham

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Aidan Kelly -- Tibbits Opera House

CABARET

2%

Sam Campbell -- Fenton Village Players

ANASTASIA

1%

Aubrie Lauren -- The Croswell Opera House

MAN OF LA MANCHA

1%

Jude Pucell -- Birmingham Village Players

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Nicci Dreyer -- Spotlight Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Lindsay Fleck -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

1%

Alexa Wollney -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

SEUSSICAL

1%

Lily Danks -- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Joshua Bleau -- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

DREAMGIRLS

1%

Reette Thorns -- Circle Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

1%

Josephine O'Reilly -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Andrea McDonald -- Birmingham Village Players

CALIFORNIA SUITE

4%

Alyssa Laney -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

WINNIE THE POOH

4%

Ford Swihart -- The Sauk

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Dawn Bassakyros -- Flint Community Players

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

3%

Princess Beyoncé Jones -- Theatre Nova

DRY SUMMER

3%

Nick Smathers -- Sarah Burcon

WELCOME TO PARADISE

3%

Chandler Gimson -- PTD Productions

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

JENNA RUSSELL -- ST. DUNSTANS

THE IMAGINARY INVALID

2%

Emma Orr -- Flint Community Players

FOR COLORED GIRLS

2%

Danae Ross -- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

BOOK OF SILENCE

2%

Frankie Braker -- WMU Theatre

WIT

2%

Emily Aslakson -- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

2%

Colleen Meade Ripper -- Spotlight Players

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Logan Awe -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Jacob Isiminger -- The Sauk

ACT THREE

2%

Brenda Sparks -- Tibbits Opera House

A DRIVING BEAT

2%

Dani Cochrane -- Flint Repertory Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Rhyan Shankool -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Mathew Cross -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Rachel Biber -- Birmingham Village Players

CRAFTY

1%

Sandy Davis -- Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

1%

Summer Housler -- The Sauk

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

1%

Stacey Daniels -- Flint Community Players

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

1%

Megan Meade-Higgins -- Spotlight Players

THE LION IN WINTER

1%

Patrick Lane -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

11%

- Flint Community Players

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

5%

- The Sauk

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

5%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

4%

- Fenton Village Players

RADIUM GIRLS

4%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

MACBETH

3%

- Shakespeare Royal Oak

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

3%

- Stagecrafters

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

3%

- Spotlight Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Village Players of Birmingham

FOR COLORED GIRLS

3%

- The Matrix Theatre (Detroit)

MOON MAN WALK

3%

- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

BOOK OF SILENCE

2%

- WMU Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

2%

- STAGECRAFTERS

PUFFS

2%

- St. Dunstan's Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

2%

- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

2%

- Theatre Nova

WIT

2%

- Prohedria Theatre, Big Rapids

THE COTTAGE

2%

- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

- Flint Repertory Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- Farmers Alley Theatre

ACT THREE

2%

- Tibbits Opera House

THE SEUSSIFICATION OF A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

2%

- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

LIFESPAN OF A FACT

2%

- Grosse Pointe Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

1%

- GROSSE POINTE THEATRE

SWEENEY TODD

8%

Charlie Allinder -- Spotlight Players

TUCK EVERLASTING

7%

Jennifer Ward -- Stagecrafters

PARADE

6%

Tobin Ost -- Croswell Opera House

THE FANTASTICKS

5%

Amanda Bates -- Open Book Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Adam Carlson -- Peppermint Creek Theatre Company

XANADU

4%

Graham Parker -- Flint Community Players

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

4%

Craig Hane -- Theatre Nova

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Dan Rose -- Stagecrafters

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

David Kyhn -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Michael Campion -- Village Players of Birmingham

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

David Kyhn -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Joshua Bleau, Stephen Visser, & Michael Bechtel -- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Kat Blakeslee -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Eric Maher -- Nicely Theatre Group

URINETOWN

2%

Elisha Smith -- Riverwalk Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Beth Gauthier -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Samantha Snow -- Farmers Alley Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Claire Beeman -- Center Stage Theatre, West Shore Community College

MOON MAN WALK

2%

Jorden James-Devloo -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

COVENANT

2%

Monika Essen -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Rachel Christine Daugherty -- Riverwalk Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Frank Ginis, John Lauder, Julia Spina-Kilar -- Farmington Players

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

1%

Mike Billings -- Flint Repertory Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

1%

Jaky Van Dox -- Birmingham Village Players

GROUNDHOG DAY

1%

Don Bischoff and Tracy Bischoff -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

9%

Adam Coggins -- Flint Community Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

DAVE GENETTE -- STAGECRAFTERS

PARADE

6%

Karl Kasischke -- Croswell Opera House

THE IMAGINARY INVALID

4%

Aaron Weeks -- Flint Community Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Brian Farnham -- Riverwalk Theatre

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET

4%

Kennikki Jones-Jones -- Theatre Nova

CAMELOT

4%

Alex Grinley -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Samuel Johnson-Begay -- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Eric Noggis -- Farmington Players

RADIUM GIRLS

3%

Emma Pegouske -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Carter Rice -- Farmers Alley Theatre

COMEDY OF ERRORS

3%

Tom Downey -- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Lumumba Leon Reynolds II -- Nicely Theatre Group

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

3%

Krista Pennington -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Tim Edinger -- Riverwalk Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Samuel Johnson-Begay -- Circle Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Eric Seih -- Birmingham Village Players

PUFFS

2%

Chris Steinmayer -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

DRONE

2%

Jwymon Williams -- Detroit Public Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Eric Sieh -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

PARADE

2%

Jacob Myny -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

2%

Jacob Myny -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

2%

Chris Goodman -- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Mark Hammell -- Birmingham Village Players

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Carter Rice -- Farmers Alley Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Aimee Chapman -- Spotlight Players

GREASE

4%

Kaden Selvidge -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker -- Stagecrafters

THE FANTASTICKS

3%

Nilgun Basaran Kaya -- Open Book Theatre Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORRS

3%

Aidan Kelly -- Tibbits Summer Theatre

SEUSSICAL

3%

Kristen Rossiter -- Flint Community Players

RAGTIME

3%

JACOB GILLMAN -- PLAYERS GUILD OF DEARBORN

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

2%

Adam Woolsey -- The Encore Musical Theatre Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Jacob Gray -- The Sauk

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Hayley Boggs -- Grosse Pointe Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Chris Stack -- Croswell Opera House

ANASTASIA

2%

Brian Jones -- Croswell Opera House

CAMELOT

2%

Alex Wade Cole -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

PARADE

2%

Riley Bollock -- Croswell Opera House

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Michael A. Gravame -- Birmingham Village Players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Chad Tallon -- Tibbits Opera House

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

JAMAALL GIBSON-CASEY -- STAGECRAFTERS

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

RYAN-KAYLA MARIE WESTBROOK -- STAGECRAFTERS

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Jeff Weiner -- Stagecrafters

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Terri Manning -- STAGECRAFTERS

PARADE

1%

Este’Fan Kizer -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

SEUSSICAL

1%

Megan Oldham -- Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

URINETOWN

1%

Xia Skowronek -- Riverwalk Theatre

SEUSSICAL

1%

Lele Miller -- Flint Community Players

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Emma Parker -- Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

RIPCORD

5%

Amy Schumacher -- Open Book Theatre Company

DRONE

4%

Zeyy Fawaz -- Detroit Public Theatre

ECLIPSED

4%

Bréon LaDawn -- Theatre Nova

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Ethan Thomas -- The Sauk

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

3%

Zack Coates -- STAGECRAFTERS

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Tessa Isaacson -- Flint Community Players

DRONE

3%

Anna de Luna -- Detroit Public Theatre

PUFFS

3%

Ashley Gatsey -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Layla Gojcaj -- Flint Community Players

GIRLS' WEEKEND

3%

Julie Pratt -- The Sauk

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Summer Housler -- The Sauk

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

2%

Antione Mckay -- Detroit Repertory Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Rachel Beiber -- Village Players of Birmingham

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

David Termuhlen -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Bridget Hillyer -- Birmingham Village Players

MOON MAN WALK

2%

Princess Beyoncé Jones -- Inspired Acting Theatre Company

DRONE

2%

Ian Bednarski -- Detroit Public Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

BRANDEN R. OMOREGIE -- ST. DUNSTANS

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

June Schreiner -- Flint Repertory Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Lauren Neuwirth -- St. Dunstan's Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

2%

Ben Cassidy -- Riverwalk Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Sue Chekaway -- Birmingham Village Players

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Stefani Bishop -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

COMEDY OF ERRORS

2%

Katherine Hunt -- Livonia Shakespeare/LCT

RADIUM GIRLS

1%

Sarah Taylor -- Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

18%

- Riverwalk Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

17%

- Shakespeare Royal Oak

WINNIE THE POOH

16%

- The Sauk

A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD

14%

- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

HYSTERICAL!

9%

- Detroit Repertory Theatre

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

8%

- Tibbits Opera House

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS!

7%

- Circle Theatre

SNOW WHITE

6%

- Tibbits Summer Theatre

THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS

4%

- Tibbits Summer Theatre

9%

Stagecrafters

7%

Croswell Opera House

7%

Fenton Village Players

6%

The Sauk

5%

Birmingham Village Players

5%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

5%

Flint Community Players

4%

Riverwalk Theatre

3%

St. Dunstan's Theatre

3%

Livonia Community Theatre

3%

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

2%

Obsidian Theatre Festival

2%

Open Book Theatre Company

2%

Tibbits Opera House

2%

The Players Guild of Dearborn

2%

GROSSE POINTE THEATRE

2%

Theatre Nova

2%

Detroit Public Theatre

2%

Light in the Dark Musical Theatre Company

2%

Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

2%

Center Stage Theatre Kalamazoo

2%

Detroit Repertory Theatre

2%

Nicely Theatre Group

2%

Flint Repertory Theatre

2%

Circle Theatre

