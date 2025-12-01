2025 COLLABORATION AWARDS To Take Place December 6 At Houghton Hall Arts Community

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Women in the Arts & Media Coalition (will present the 2025 Collaboration Awards: Women Working with Women on Saturday, December 6 at 6 p.m. in the Fred and Adele Astaire Ballroom at Houghton Hall Arts Community (22 East 30th Street). The gala will recognize interdisciplinary partnerships among women and nonbinary artists at a moment when opportunities for both women and the arts are under renewed threat.

2025 COLLABORATION AWARDS

The WAM Coalition will present the 7th Collaboration Award to playwright Lynda Crawford and choreographer Kat Files for their play-with-dance Dusk!. Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, who will serve as emcee for the event, will receive the Community Collaboration Award for her work as executive director and head of programming for the Soho International Film Festival.

“Every year we are inspired by the ways women artists find one another, build teams and make work that refuses to be silenced,” said WAM Coalition Co-Presidents Avis Boone, Yvonne Curry and Shellen Lubin. “This year's honorees reflect the breadth of our community, whether emerging voices or established leaders, and affirm our belief that when women are supported, the culture changes.”

First runners-up include playwright Pamela Weiler Grayson and actor Arielle Flax for the play Observant, a New York State Council on the Arts grant winner; and three-time Samuel French Short Play winner Arlene Hutton and actor Dana Brooke for Blood of the Lamb.

Honored finalists are playwright-lyricist abs wilson and composer Veronica Mansour for the musical Lighthouse, which also received a 2024 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater; writer Kao Kalia Yang and composer Jocelyn Hagen for the opera The Song Poet, the first Hmong story presented on the operatic stage; and playwright Melissa Bell and director Laurie A. Guzda for the dark comedy Zoe Comes Home.

Student Collaboration Awards will be presented to Marymount Manhattan College’s Bella Panico and Isabella De Oliveira Makiyama Lopes for The Nowhere Women, and to the School of Visual Arts BFA Film Department’s Beatriz Coelho de Soarez and Destinee-Jolene Marcion for their ongoing collaborative contributions within their program.

Through its member organizations—including Actors' Equity Association, Associated Musicians of New York Local 802 AFM, the Dramatists Guild, the League of Professional Theatre Women, New York Women in Communications, New York Women in Film & Television, SAG-AFTRA New York Local, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and the Writers Guild of America, East—the WAM Coalition represents more than 100,000 women and nonbinary artists. All winners are members of these organizations and/or individual members of the WAM Coalition.

Sponsorship opportunities include Golden Collaborator ($500), Silver Collaborator ($250), and Bronze Collaborator ($100) tiers, each offering reserved seating and program recognition. Member tickets are $25 if purchased before the day of the event; tickets for non-members and same-day purchases are $50. Tickets may be purchased at https://wamcollabs2025.eventbrite.com.

More information about the Women in the Arts & Media Coalition is available at www.womenartsmediacoalition.org.