Brighton Center for the Performing Arts To Present THE BEST OF BROADWAY Benefit

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Brighton Center for the Performing Arts is setting the stage for romance and community support this Valentine's Day with "The Best of Broadway: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber & More," featuring internationally acclaimed countertenor Terry Barber and award-winning vocalist Shelley Keelor. The show is scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 7:30pm (with the concessions fundraiser starting at 6:30pm).

Beyond the soaring melodies and theatrical splendor, the BCPA is dedicating a key part of the evening to supporting future talent. All proceeds from concession sales during the performance will directly benefit the Brighton High School (BHS) Student Tech Club, funding training, mentorship, and scholarship opportunities for students interested in stagecraft, lighting, and sound engineering.

"This show is the perfect Valentine's date night, delivering the passion and drama of Broadway's greatest hits," said Kimberly Sergent, BCPA Director. "But what makes this evening truly special is the opportunity to invest in our own students. The BHS Tech Club members are the vital, unseen talent behind every great performance in our venue, and we are thrilled to help fund their growth through every snack and beverage purchase."

The musical revue promises to be an unforgettable evening, featuring beloved hits from Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more, alongside selections from other Broadway favorites like LES MISERABLES and Hamilton. The performance will transport the audience with stunning vocals, a world-class chamber orchestra, and a backdrop of the famed Paris Opera House.

Supporting the Future of Theater:

The BHS Student Tech Club provides hands-on experience in technical theater production, teaching students skills essential for careers in entertainment, live events, and stage management. Funds raised through this concession sale initiative will help the club through scholarships and further training opportunities.

Tickets: $43 (or use code BOGO25 to buy 1 ticket and get 1 free through December.) Tickets are available now at www.bcpashows.com or by calling (810) 299-4130.

The BCPA invites the community to make this Valentine's Day not only a celebration of romance but also a heartfelt investment in the future performers, technicians, and production leaders of Brighton.