Bored Teachers Bring THE STRUGGLE IS REAL! Tour to the Wharton Center

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The funniest teacher-comedians in the world are back on the road with ALL NEW jokes! Bored Teachers is bringing their all-new “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour to East Lansing on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Wharton Center. Tickets are available at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

For years, Bored Teachers Studios has brought a sense of humor to teachers around the world to ease their daily struggle in the classroom. They’ve amassed over a billion views on their viral videos on social media, over 10 million followers, and the #1 ranked teacher-comedy podcast—#6 of all Stand Up Comedy shows on Apple Podcasts.

Since 2022, Bored Teachers has been selling out comedy clubs and major theatres across 49 states, bringing laughter to over 150,000 teachers throughout the school year, and has become the main event to attend in all of teacher world. Even non-teacher fans have reviewed it as one of the funniest stand-up shows they’ve ever seen! The Bored Teachers Show is a comedy powerhouse that anyone who’s ever been in a classroom can relate to.

About Bored Teachers

Bored Teachers is the #1 teacher-entertainment media company in the world. With more than 10 million followers, the #1 ranking teacher podcast, and over a BILLION video views on the Internet, it's a one-stop portal to share laughter, release stress, and advocate for teachers by shining the light on global issues in education through comedy. Teachers everywhere subscribe to Bored Teachers for all the relatable teacher humor produced in their viral comedy tour, hilarious skits, sarcastic social posts, classroom anecdotes, top-of-the-charts podcasts, and comical articles.

Over 9 years ago, Bored Teachers was born from the sweat, tears, and a love-hate relationship with the teacher profession. Founders James and Marilou Tarantino were classroom teachers and avid travelers, where they met and shared stories with teachers from all over the world who went through the same struggles as educators. Through these shared sentiments, they began a community on social media sharing--through humorous skits, memes, and articles—the very real experiences, true stories, and honest feelings about just how complex and undervalued teachers everywhere are. The feelings were so relatable that the engagement exploded from like-minded educators, and the Bored Teachers creative team expanded into a production powerhouse with more and more hilarious writers, content creators, and comedians garnering tens of millions of views on every skit, story, and podcast clip posted to the Bored Teachers channels.