The Purple Rose Raises $225K with Starlite Ball Benefit

The Purple Rose Theatre Company’s (PRTC) ‘Starlite Ball’ on May 13th was a whimsical, "Mad Men"-themed fundraiser to support the non-profit theater’s programming and general operations.

Starlite Ball guests enjoyed delicious food and drink at the recently updated Weber's Boutique Hotel in Ann Arbor. The evening featured Purple Rose actors dressed as 1960's celebrities, a thrilling live auction led by Lamoreaux & Associates, and dancing to the incredible 10-person band, The Bluewater Kings.

As a final highlight, Purple Rose Resident Artists K. Edmonds and Brad Phillips joined Purple Rose Artistic Director and founder Jeff Daniels to perform with The Bluewater Kings for the last few songs of the night.

The one-night-only event was a huge success raising $225,000 for The Purple Rose through ticket sales, live auction with proxy bidding available, sponsors, and individual donations.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results of this very special evening; with such generous giving from the community, local businesses, and so many patrons who love what The Purple Rose Theatre means to their lives and the lives of so many artists”, says Managing Director, Katie Hubbard.