Williamston Theatre To Host 9TH ANNUAL GIVING TUESDAY PLAY-A-THON

Williamston Theatre will hold its 9th Annual Giving Tuesday Play-A-Thon on December 2, 2025, presenting three staged readings throughout the day at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

The event will be free and open to the public with no reservations required. Located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, the theatre will continue its tradition of marking Giving Tuesday with new plays and community storytelling.

The day will begin at 11:00 a.m. with AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MURDER AT THE VICARAGE, adapted by Matthew Salazar-Thompson from the novel by Agatha Christie. The reading will follow Miss Marple as she investigates a murder in the village of St. Mary Mead, with five actors portraying more than twenty-five characters.

At 3:00 p.m., the theatre will present NACHO ATE SPIDERMAN by Michelle Kohlos Brooks, a four-character dark comedy set in a seemingly easygoing beach community disrupted when a rescue dog eats a neighbor’s rabbit. The play contains adult themes and language.

The final reading at 7:00 p.m. will be THE ONE GOOD THING OR “ARE YA Patrick Swayze?” by Joe Bravaco, which explores brotherhood, grief, and unseen emotional forces through a blend of humor, pathos, and the supernatural. This work also contains adult themes and language.

Performers scheduled to appear throughout the day include Hallie Bee Bard, Steve DeBruyne, Leslie Hull, Brenda Lane, John Lepard, Emily Sutton-Smith, Ryan Patrick Welsh, and additional artists to be announced.

Williamston Theatre offers street and municipal lot parking near the venue. More information about the theatre, including details on the current production A SHERLOCK CAROL and the 2025–2026 season, is available at williamstontheatre.org or by calling 517-655-SHOW.